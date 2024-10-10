Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Newport Daily News

    One's just beginning as other nears an end. Latest on Newport, Middletown school projects

    By Savana Dunning, Newport Daily News,

    2 days ago

    On Aquidneck Island, two school building projects are at complete opposite ends of the process, with Newport’s high school building project wrapping up as Middletown’s has just gotten off the ground.

    In 2017, the Rhode Island Department of Education conducted an audit that identified a total of $2.2 billion worth of deficiencies among all school buildings in the state. Of those $2.2 billion deficiencies, the Rogers High School building was identified as having one of the highest deficiency costs in the state at $37.9 million.

    This revelation triggered a bond referendum to build a new Rogers High School , largely supported by new state reimbursement incentives. The result was a $98.8 million bond to build a new Rogers and an addition to Pell Elementary School approved by 78% of Newport voters in 2020.

    Similarly, although Newport’s Aquidneck Island neighbors Middletown and Portsmouth did not have any facilities broaching that level of deficiencies, the total amount of deficiencies cited for both municipalities, $35.2 million and $51.8 million respectively, had local lawmakers looking at their own school buildings as future capital improvement projects.

    Portsmouth has yet to instigate a school building project of its own since the report was released, but Newport and Middletown have been in discussions to replace their deficient buildings since the RIDE report was released. Twice, these discussions have revolved around the possibility of the two municipalities combining school districts into one regional district, but Newport voters shot down the most recent regionalization proposal in 2022.

    Here's a look at where the two projects stand.

    Newport

    The new Rogers High School building is entering its final months.

    In Newport, the Rogers High School project has been under construction since the groundbreaking ceremony in June 2022 and to say the project has hit its fair share of stumbling blocks would be an understatement. Since 2020, Covid-related inflation skyrocketed construction costs, ballooning the project’s budget well past what the city was prepared to pay, even after selling the bonds at a premium.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kZ1mZ_0w1O4sYi00

    Now, the project is at about 64% completion, according to the most recent School Building Committee meeting, with most discussions revolving around prioritization of certain design aspects to ensure the city is able to fund the school to completion. Currently, the committee is preparing to go in front of Newport City Council for the third time in two years to ask for additional funds to support the purchase of one of the final bid packages needed to complete the school: fixtures, Furniture and Equipment.

    The bare minimum the committee is seeking funding for is $4.8 million, but there are several design details, such as signage and some parking lot lighting, that the committee omitted to lower that number, prioritizing only the items the project absolutely needs in order to be completed. At the committee meeting on Oct. 7, Committee member and former mayor Jamie Bova suggested the committee provide Newport City Council with a breakdown of costs that make up that $4.8 million, including items they considered optional, like vinyl graphics for the walls, At the meeting, members combed through the list of all the items to possibly include as a part of the request to the City Council, including a sign identifying the building as Rogers High School.

    While they expect site work to possibly continue into spring 2026, the committee is still planning to receive the keys to the building by summer 2025.

    Middletown

    Up north, Middletown is just getting through its design development process and entering its construction documentation phase, which will give the town more information on how much the project is expected to cost as the team begins purchasing construction bids. Master Plan approval from the Middletown Planning Board was expected on Oct. 9.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wWmkA_0w1O4sYi00

    On Sept. 25, the Middletown School Building Committee received an overview of the construction development process, Matt LaRue of HMFH Architects, said the 60% Construction Documents, a common construction development milestone, will be completed and sent to cost estimators in December, with the hope it will be approved by the school building committee in January

    Middletown voters narrowly approved their school building project in November 2023 through a referendum, allowing the town to issue $190 million in bonds to fund a new combination middle-high school just north of Gaudet Middle School. A groundbreaking ceremony for the project is set for spring 2025 with the completed project to have its ribbon cutting in fall 2027.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QNNNi_0w1O4sYi00

    Most recently, the town has revealed updated plans and renderings for the new school. The updated floor plans show a clear division between spaces meant for high schoolers and spaces meant for middle schoolers, right down to having separate entrances on different floors. In a release advertising the updated plans, the town highlights the new auditorium, which will be used by the town as well as the school, new athletics spaces and new vocational courses for students to take.

    This article originally appeared on Newport Daily News: One's just beginning as other nears an end. Latest on Newport, Middletown school projects

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    Florida Man Steals Approximately $30,000 of Goods from Local Medical Marijuana Dispensary
    Uncovering Florida6 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile12 days ago
    First Congregational Church Celebrates a Blessing of the Animals
    Alameda Post24 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    Arlington Crash: Man Dead, Woman Critical
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt27 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz5 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post18 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson4 days ago
    Nearly a year ago: Officials identified two of three Lake Lewisville drowning victims
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt22 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt2 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune23 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post9 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz27 days ago
    Firework is a Brave Boy
    Alameda Post21 days ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile10 days ago
    Report says 1,114 bank branches have closed in California – predicts branches become extinct by 2037
    The HD Post26 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Man charged, accused of robbing Ashland Turkey Hill store
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel11 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Little Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney23 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz7 hours ago
    Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends denial of Silver Spur Ranches claim for wolf damage
    Matt Whittaker10 days ago
    Wyoming calls off sale of wildlife-rich tract in Jackson Hole (not the Kelly Parcel)
    WyoFile25 days ago
    2 Family Friendly Festivals on Saturday With 1 Just for Kids
    Maria Shimizu Christensen7 days ago
    New report says California ranks #3 nationwide for job seekers
    The HD Post12 days ago
    Higher penalties for prolonged suffering of snowmobile-battered wildlife clears committee
    WyoFile11 days ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post10 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz18 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy