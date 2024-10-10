One's just beginning as other nears an end. Latest on Newport, Middletown school projects

On Aquidneck Island, two school building projects are at complete opposite ends of the process, with Newport’s high school building project wrapping up as Middletown’s has just gotten off the ground.

In 2017, the Rhode Island Department of Education conducted an audit that identified a total of $2.2 billion worth of deficiencies among all school buildings in the state. Of those $2.2 billion deficiencies, the Rogers High School building was identified as having one of the highest deficiency costs in the state at $37.9 million.

This revelation triggered a bond referendum to build a new Rogers High School , largely supported by new state reimbursement incentives. The result was a $98.8 million bond to build a new Rogers and an addition to Pell Elementary School approved by 78% of Newport voters in 2020.

Similarly, although Newport’s Aquidneck Island neighbors Middletown and Portsmouth did not have any facilities broaching that level of deficiencies, the total amount of deficiencies cited for both municipalities, $35.2 million and $51.8 million respectively, had local lawmakers looking at their own school buildings as future capital improvement projects.

Portsmouth has yet to instigate a school building project of its own since the report was released, but Newport and Middletown have been in discussions to replace their deficient buildings since the RIDE report was released. Twice, these discussions have revolved around the possibility of the two municipalities combining school districts into one regional district, but Newport voters shot down the most recent regionalization proposal in 2022.

Here's a look at where the two projects stand.

Newport

The new Rogers High School building is entering its final months.

In Newport, the Rogers High School project has been under construction since the groundbreaking ceremony in June 2022 and to say the project has hit its fair share of stumbling blocks would be an understatement. Since 2020, Covid-related inflation skyrocketed construction costs, ballooning the project’s budget well past what the city was prepared to pay, even after selling the bonds at a premium.

Now, the project is at about 64% completion, according to the most recent School Building Committee meeting, with most discussions revolving around prioritization of certain design aspects to ensure the city is able to fund the school to completion. Currently, the committee is preparing to go in front of Newport City Council for the third time in two years to ask for additional funds to support the purchase of one of the final bid packages needed to complete the school: fixtures, Furniture and Equipment.

The bare minimum the committee is seeking funding for is $4.8 million, but there are several design details, such as signage and some parking lot lighting, that the committee omitted to lower that number, prioritizing only the items the project absolutely needs in order to be completed. At the committee meeting on Oct. 7, Committee member and former mayor Jamie Bova suggested the committee provide Newport City Council with a breakdown of costs that make up that $4.8 million, including items they considered optional, like vinyl graphics for the walls, At the meeting, members combed through the list of all the items to possibly include as a part of the request to the City Council, including a sign identifying the building as Rogers High School.

While they expect site work to possibly continue into spring 2026, the committee is still planning to receive the keys to the building by summer 2025.

Middletown

Up north, Middletown is just getting through its design development process and entering its construction documentation phase, which will give the town more information on how much the project is expected to cost as the team begins purchasing construction bids. Master Plan approval from the Middletown Planning Board was expected on Oct. 9.

On Sept. 25, the Middletown School Building Committee received an overview of the construction development process, Matt LaRue of HMFH Architects, said the 60% Construction Documents, a common construction development milestone, will be completed and sent to cost estimators in December, with the hope it will be approved by the school building committee in January

Middletown voters narrowly approved their school building project in November 2023 through a referendum, allowing the town to issue $190 million in bonds to fund a new combination middle-high school just north of Gaudet Middle School. A groundbreaking ceremony for the project is set for spring 2025 with the completed project to have its ribbon cutting in fall 2027.

Most recently, the town has revealed updated plans and renderings for the new school. The updated floor plans show a clear division between spaces meant for high schoolers and spaces meant for middle schoolers, right down to having separate entrances on different floors. In a release advertising the updated plans, the town highlights the new auditorium, which will be used by the town as well as the school, new athletics spaces and new vocational courses for students to take.

