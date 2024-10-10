We can all use a good laugh – and a full belly. These Newport restaurants can help

If there’s one thing we can all use these days, it’s a laugh. With news of catastrophic hurricanes devastating communities, continued turmoil in the Mid-East, high levels of pre-election anxiety and more, every laugh we can muster up is worth savoring. They say laughter is the best medicine and given the current state of affairs, it’s time we all upped our dosages. Thankfully, and just in time, the Rogue Island Comedy Festival rolls into town this week for six days over five stages across town. Nationally touring comedians and funny new talents will be bringing their unique comedy stylings giving us the laughs and smiles we’ve all been craving. It’s just what the doctor ordered.

This is the 10th year of the festival, which kicked off Wednesday, and this year’s celebration features events at The Jane Pickens Theater, Ragged Island Brewing, Firehouse Theater, the Top of the Pelham and the Wayfinder Hotel. With featured comedians such as Mark Normand, Sharief Johnson, Anjelica Scannura, Ray Harrington and more, each show is a great night out that will provide the much needed laughs we could all use.

As Rhode Island’s only comedy festival, it’s great to see these events being sponsored by so many hospitality partners from our community. To thank them, let’s be sure to support them. It’s the least we can do for bringing us all these laughs (not to mention the great food and beverages).

If you go to the shows at Ragged Island Brewing in Portsmouth on Thursday and Friday, be sure to indulge in the many tasty local brews featured there. We hear a Tiny Truck IPA goes great with a belly full of laughs, or maybe a Liquid Hugs Double IPA is the perfect pairing for a night chockful of chuckles. And thanks to their usual rotation, you can enjoy some great food from the Little Fish RI food truck on Thursday and the Yagi Noodles food truck on Friday. Great laughs, unbeatable brews and the tastiest eats – you can’t go wrong!

Cheers to Caleb & Broad for being a sponsor too and for hosting the Bodega Cat Whiskey afterparty following the Mark Normand and “Friends of Kevin Hart” shows at the JPT on Wednesday. And if you can’t join the party then, Caleb & Broad is a great spot for before or after any of the shows. Whether its sharing some Fried Pickles and Tot Poutine or dining on Sausage Gnocchi or the Fried Chicken with chourico gravy, C&B has got you covered. Stop in for a cocktail to share some more laughs and to enjoy the cool autumn air and their festive Halloween decor.

Cheers too to Empire Coffee , an important sponsor of the festival. From what Jerry Seinfeld tells us, all great comedy shows run on coffee, so thanks to Empire for stepping up and keeping everyone caffeinated in all the right ways. Be sure to get your fix before the shows, or better still, head there the day after to relax with a hot cup and discuss all the laughs that kept you smiling all night long. And pick up a bag of their beans too for some great coffee at home.

We can’t forget to thank Wally’s Wieners too, another one of the festival sponsors. Stop by their spot on Thames Street before or after any of the shows for more fun. Get a couple of Rhody weiners to be a traditionalist or get a little crazy and try one of their unusual creations like the Fig and Mustard weiner or the Elote made with street corn. But, if you really want the laughs to keep coming, share one of their famous Dog Bowls served in a 30-ounce dog dish. There’s the Barkarita Bowl for tequila enthusiasts or maybe try Wally’s Punch for that rum yumminess.

If you are hitting the show at Top of the Pelham on Sunday, you’ll be enjoying some of the best drinks in town, but if you laugh yourself into a hunger, just drop in downstairs where the kitchen is open to midnight. A New England Classic Burger will hit the spot, or maybe try some of their other pub offerings like a Newport Po’ Boy or an East Chop Sandwich (fried pork chop on a bolo with yum yum sauce).

And let’s not forget the Wayfinder which hosts the final show on Monday night. It will be a great night of laughs, but don’t forget to check out the Nomi Park cocktail bar inside the hotel for more fun. They’ve been working hard there to get the place back in shape after the devastating fire in 2022 and things are looking good! Comedy festival or not, it’s a great chance to check them out. For now, they have a limited menu for snacks and flatbreads, but full bar service in a bright, comfy space. They will be hosting afterparties on Thursday and after the last show, so it’s the perfect opportunity to stop in. Great to see them back and already supporting these community events.

Any event that brings smiles and hope into our community is worth supporting, so go out and have some laughs this weekend. Just don’t do it on an empty stomach!

Dan Lederer is a Middletown resident with 30 years experience in the food service industry throughout New England. He continues to work locally behind the scenes within the industry and remains a devoted fan of all things restaurant and hospitality-related. His column appears on newportri.com and in The Daily News. Cheers !

This article originally appeared on Newport Daily News: We can all use a good laugh – and a full belly. These Newport restaurants can help