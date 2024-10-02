Open in App
    • The Newport Daily News

    It's a busy weekend across Newport County. These events are worth a visit.

    By Will Richmond, Newport Daily News,

    2 days ago

    The fall season comes alive this weekend in Newport County with events big and small to fill the calendar.

    Among the largest is the annual Audrain Concours and Motor Week which will fill the streets of Newport with antique and luxury automobiles. But there are also plenty of other annual favorites that return providing a taste of the season and some great Italian food.

    If you're looking for something a little small, head to Tiverton and lend a hand to the high school's field hockey team, take a trip to Middletown for some art or visit spirits in a Newport cemetery.

    Here's a look at what's happening.

    Cars & Coffee Craft Fair

    Head over to Tiverton High School on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for the second annual Cars & Coffee Craft Fair and Market. The event will feature over 20 craft vendors selling a variety of products, MACs Screaming Corn and Tacos Food Truck, County Fare Hot Dogs, ABCD Brother's Kitchen, Miss Lizzie's Coffee, 50/50 raffle, and prizes for cars that win team favorite.

    The event will help to support the Tiverton High School Field Hockey program.

    Any and all vehicles are welcome, with a $20 donation per entry vehicle suggested. Spectator entry is free with parking available at Ranger School.

    For more information, visit shorturl.at/gZgok .

    DeBlois opening reception

    DeBlois Gallery will host an Opening Reception for October's show "Out of the Ordinary" on Saturday from 5 to 7 p.m.

    The exhibit features the work of clay sculptor Kerry Cudmore, painters Eddie Hall and Nick Williams, and photographer Philip Hopper. The show’s title, Out of the Ordinary, suggests the ways in which these four artists make use of unusual techniques to inspire viewers to see the extraordinary in things that might seem mundane.

    For more information, visit debloisgallery.com

    Norman Bird Sanctuary Harvest Fair

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22kJJi_0vrGFryp00

    The Norman Bird Sanctuary will host its 50th annual Harvest Fair on Saturday and Sunday.

    From sack races to mud pits to home and garden competitions, the Norman Bird Sanctuary Harvest Festival provides plenty of activities for the whole family. There is live music, prizes, food trucks and a beer tent.

    Purchase tickets – $12 for adults and $8 for children ages 3-12 – and learn more at normanbirdsanctuary.org/harvest-fair .

    Italian Festival

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aPcAZ_0vrGFryp00

    Newport Festa Italiana's Italian Festival will take place on Saturday on the Grounds of Vasco da Gama, 15 Fenner Ave., Newport from 11 a.m.–3 p.m. (If inclement weather, event will be held indoors.). Italian folk band Calabria Bella, Italian food vendors, products, novelties, artisans, children’s activities and Elmo will be on hand.

    The festival is free admission and open to the public. For more information and the full Festa Italiana schedule visit, newportfesta.org .

    Spirits of Island Cemetery

    Step into Island Cemetery and experience history on Saturday. This special event brings to life some of the people buried in the cemetery who were important in the time in which they lived. Members of the Dirty Blue Shirts will portray individuals from the past both in spirit and appearance. Their extensive research of the lives of the people will be shared during the tour. The 1.5-hour tour starts at the Warner Street entrance to the cemetery and ends in the Belmont Chapel where you’ll be greeted by August Belmont.

    Tour times are available at 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. Tickets are $30 for adults; $15 children 5-12 years of age.

    For more information, visit islandcemeterynewport.com .

    This article originally appeared on Newport Daily News: It's a busy weekend across Newport County. These events are worth a visit.

