\u003cbody>\u003cdiv>\u003ca href="https://mynewberrynews.com/editorial/five-takeaways-from-the-general-election/" title="Five takeaways from the general election" rel="nofollow">\u003cimg src="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?type=thumbnail_580x000&url=1eIGMc_1H565EqS00" alt="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eIGMc_1H565EqS00" width="400" height="250" >\u003c/a>Greg Rathje analyzes Michigan election results, covering voter turnout, Luce County's GOP leanings, TAS school boards, and state proposals.\u003c/div>\u003c/body>