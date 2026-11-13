\u003cbody>\u003cdiv>\u003ca href="https://mynewberrynews.com/sports/taylor-named-up-runner-of-the-year-mcnamara-makes-dream-team/" title="Taylor named UP Runner of the Year; McNamara makes Dream Team" rel="nofollow">\u003cimg src="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?type=thumbnail_580x000&url=19ojLw_1H36MLVr00" alt="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19ojLw_1H36MLVr00" width="400" height="250" >\u003c/a>Just weeks after finishing 1st and 2nd at the U.P. Cross Country Finals in Houghton, Newberry’s Abby Taylor and Molly McNamara continue to rake in postseason honors.\u003c/div>\u003c/body>