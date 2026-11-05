\u003cbody>\u003cdiv>\u003ca href="https://mynewberrynews.com/sports/emerald-hockey-co-op-announces-2026-2027-roster/" title="Emerald hockey co-op announces 2026-2027 roster" rel="nofollow">\u003cimg src="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?type=thumbnail_580x000&url=2XGdex_1GnWQ3Yz00" alt="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XGdex_1GnWQ3Yz00" width="400" height="250" >\u003c/a>Another season of local high school hockey is just days away, and the Manistique Emeralds Varsity Co-op, which includes players from Newberry and Engadine.\u003c/div>\u003c/body>