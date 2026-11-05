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Hockey

Emerald hockey co-op announces 2026-2027 roster

By skstiffler,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XGdex_1GnWQ3Yz00Another season of local high school hockey is just days away, and the Manistique Emeralds Varsity Co-op, which includes players from Newberry and Engadine.
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