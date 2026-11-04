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Engadine

Superintendent Heather Luoto focuses on academics, attendance

By skstiffler,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RYJUH_1GkboZsC00New Engadine Consolidated Schools Superintendent Heather Luoto discusses academic rigor goals and managing a tight fiscal budget.
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