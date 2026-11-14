Challenger Elise Yarnell Hollamon’s lead in the race for Newberg mayor has widened, according to the most recent count released by the Yamhill County Clerk’s Office.

Results in the race were updated Nov. 12, with Hollamon’s lead increasing from 50.4% to 50.5% of the vote to incumbent Bill Rosacker’s 49.5%, a drop of 0.1 percentage points from the Nov. 5 tabulation. The disparity in votes between the two candidates grew from 79 to 106 votes.

More than 680 voters did not check the box for either candidate on their ballots, while 25 write-in votes were received. There were so far 11,470 ballots received out of the 17,368 voters registered, a rate of 66%.

“With the last ballots counted and reported last night, our lead grew and I’m confident that Newberg has chosen a new direction,” Hollamon said in a text.

Hollamon, however, stopped short of announcing an outright victory.

“Out of respect for our current mayor, I will hold off on formally declaring victory until he concedes or the election is certified on Nov. 30,” she said. “I’m incredibly honored by the trust voters have placed in me and excited about what’s ahead for Newberg.”

Repeated attempts to gain comment from Rosacker were unsuccessful by Friday afternoon.

Yamhill County does not anticipate releasing further unofficial results. The election will be certified by Nov. 30.