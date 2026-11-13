The Community Christmas Cantata, an annual fundraising event this year benefiting the Yamhill Community Action Partnership food bank, is on tap to return for seven dates in December in the 40th year of the event.

“A Thrill of Hope” is the theme of this year’s event, slated to begin Dec. 5 and continue through Dec. 21 at locations throughout the county. Donations will be accepted at each stop of the event this year.

The hope of the organizers of the performance is to significantly add to the nearly $391,500 raised during the 2004 through 2025 cantata seasons, organizers said in a release.

In Newberg, the groups that perform in the one-hour cantata will make stops at 11 a.m. Dec. 5 at Seventh-day Adventist Church, 530 E. Edgewood Drive, and 3 p.m. Dec. 19 at Joyful Servant Lutheran Church, 1716 N. Villa Road.

Other performances are slated for 6 p.m. Dec. 6 at Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1500 S.W. Old Sheridan Road in McMinnville; 7 p.m. Dec. 11 at First Baptist Church, 300 Flower Lane in Dayton; 6:30 p.m. Dec. 13 at St. John Catholic Church, 445 N. Maple St. in Yamhill; 7 p.m. Dec. 16 at Church on the Hill, 700 N.W. Hill Road in McMinnville; and 7 p.m. Dec. 21 at St. James Catholic Church, 1145 N.E. First St. in McMinnville.

The performances, first arranged and orchestrated in 2003 by composer Camp Kirkland, blends narration with a collection of Christmas music in contemporary and traditional styles.

Nearly 60 people will participate in the production, including a six-part, nondenominational choir made up of individuals of all ages. There will also be a youth chorus, American Sign Language choir, narrator and an orchestra with musicians on piano, synthesizer, percussion, guitar, electric bass, flute, clarinet and cello. The line-up includes several soloists, and participants are volunteers who contribute their own materials.

All performances will be interpreted in American Sign Language for the hearing impaired, and livestreaming of the Dec. 5 event at the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Newberg is expected to be available via Zoom. Contact the church in advance for access.

Organizers said the schedule could be impacted by inclement weather and suggested calling the respective churches after noon on the day of the event to confirm performances. For more information, visit the choir’s website at CantataChoir.org, email cantata@gmail.com or call 503-939-1562.