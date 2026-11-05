Air Force clarinet trio to perform at cultural center in Newberg

If you have a penchant for patriotic music and plenty of pomp, the Chehalem Cultural Center will soon stage an event just up your alley.

A clarinet trio that is a component of the United States Air Force Band of the Golden West will perform a free concert at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 13 at the cultural center, 415 E. Sheridan St.

The trio, stationed at Travis Air Force Base in California, performs marches, jazz and classical pieces at everything from military ceremonies and patriotic shows to educational programs and recitals.

“As part of the Band of the Golden West, the mission of (the) group is to harness musical excellence to honor our nation and those who have served, inspire patriotism and resilience in our airmen, guardians and nations’ citizens and connect the Air Force with the American public and community partners,” a release said.

The Air Force Band is the only active-duty outfit stationed west of the Rockies, is composed of 60 musicians and performs at civilian events such as gubernatorial inaugurations and athletic contests throughout five western states.

Tickets for the performance in Newberg are available at tinyurl.com/mry5yp4u.