Newberg resident, former Forest Grove High tennis coach faces federal child sexual abuse image charges

A former Forest Grove High School tennis coach has been charged in federal court on allegations that he shared sexually explicit images of children online.

Newberg resident Theodore John (T.J.) Buehler, 55, appeared in federal court Tuesday, Nov. 3, where a judge ordered him to remain in custody pending trial, according to court records.

Buehler faces four federal charges: distribution of child pornography, possession of child pornography, transfer of obscene material and coercion and enticement.

Buehler served as the head girls tennis coach at Forest Grove High School from 2015 to 2019, according to Forest Grove School District spokesperson David Warner.

During that time, Buehler also helped lead summer tennis clinics for children and teenagers, including participants as young as 9.

In a statement, Warner said the district did not receive any complaints or allegations of inappropriate behavior involving Buehler during his time coaching and has not been contacted by federal investigators.

“These accusations are horrific, and we especially hope that the allegations of inappropriate relationships with athletes are untrue,” Warner said.

During Tuesday’s detention hearing, the judge raised concerns about statements Buehler allegedly made in online conversations claiming to have sexually abused girls he coached in high school tennis, as well as a 5-year-old child, according to The Oregonian.

The full complaint, filed Nov. 2 in U.S. District Court, is sealed from public inspection.

Buehler’s attorney disputed those statements, arguing that her client fabricated the claims to bolster his credibility in anonymous online conversations, the outlet reported.

According to the detention order, the judge determined that no combination of release conditions would reasonably assure the safety of others and the community, citing the nature of the alleged offenses.