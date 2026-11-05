PAM’S PERSPECTIVES: Weapon on wheels

The twins get permits next year? No! They are too young. I don’t care if they are in high school!

Those of us with children have that sinking feeling when we hand over the car keys. We remember close calls. We remember how naïve we were when our parents handed us the keys. We watch the news. Statistics are in the thousands each year.

Prom night, graduation, parties, holidays. We parents feel better when the car returns home and the front door closes.

It is not just teens. Elderly drivers not only have accidents but unknowingly cause them. Slower reactions. Vision failing. Difficulty watching three mirrors. As I have said, when it is time to hand over the keys, I will do it rather than be responsible for the death or injury of someone else.

If you cannot go the speed limit, if you cannot see clearly, if you get confused, please do not drive. Killing or injuring someone is not worth your freedom to drive.

Alcohol. From the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration: Every day, about 32 people in the U.S. die in drunk-driving crashes (one every 44 minutes). There were 11,904 deaths in 2024. Let that sink in.

Preventable. All were preventable. Agencies and technology are working to lower these numbers, but there is more to be done. Do not allow drinkers over the limit to drive! Do not give alcohol to your teens! Tell your children, “Do not ride with someone who has been drinking!”

The phone rings. There is a knock at the door. A moment never forgotten. A pain deeply embedded. The senseless loss.

My heart breaks for those who have dealt with tragedies on the road. My stomach lurches when I think of my family on the road. We owe it to everyone around us to be vigilant, to be sharp, to concentrate on the task at hand. In order to do this, we have to acknowledge our limitations, to make sure we know the rules of the road, to care about others.

The weapon on the road is in your hands.

Pamela Loxley Drake is a Beaverton resident and self-described lifelong “farm girl.” You can contact her at pamldrake@gmail.com.