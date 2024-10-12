Open in App
    Biden Declares Disaster From Milton Before Florida Visit

    By Zolan Kanno-Youngs,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DtF2g_0w5MOTIG00
    President Joe Biden during a visit to St. Petersburg Beach, Fla. to survey damage from Hurricane Milton on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024. (Eric Lee/The New York Times)

    WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden approved a major disaster declaration for Florida for communities ravaged by Hurricane Milton, freeing up federal funding to assist in the state’s recovery and rebuilding.

    A statement from the White House on Saturday said that Biden had approved the deployment of the additional resources to Florida. It comes before he is set to travel there Sunday to visit communities damaged by the hurricane and speak to emergency medical workers and affected residents. It will be his second such visit to the state this month.

    Biden finalized the declaration Friday, freeing up federal funding for 34 counties, as well as the Miccosukee Tribe of Indians of Florida. The move also provides grants for temporary housing and home repairs, loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs to help residents and businesses, according to the White House.

    “I want everyone in the impacted areas to know we’re going to do everything we can to help you pick back up the pieces and get back to where you were,” Biden said during a hurricane briefing with top Cabinet officials on Friday.

    Total economic losses from Hurricane Milton and Hurricane Helene, which struck several states in the Southeast last month, could soar to over $200 billion, according to early estimates. Biden has said that the Federal Emergency Management Agency has enough resources to respond to the immediate needs of communities in the wake of both storms. But he has warned that Congress will need to pass more funding for longer-term recovery.

    FEMA has approved $441 million in assistance for survivors of Hurricane Helene and over $349 million in public assistance funding to help rebuild communities, according to a statement from the agency.

    The visit to Florida on Sunday also comes amid rising frustration in the White House with the flood of misinformation about the federal response to recent natural disasters, led by former President Donald Trump and his allies.

    “The misinformation out there is not only disgusting but dangerous,” Biden said Friday.

    This article originally appeared in The New York Times .

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tmLSB_0w5MOTIG00
    Members of the press listen as President Joe Biden speaks during a visit to St. Petersburg Beach, Fla. to survey damage from Hurricane Milton on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024. (Eric Lee/The New York Times)
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xKNWA_0w5MOTIG00
    President Joe Biden talks with reporters after surveying damage in St. Petersburg from Hurricane Milton, at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024. (Eric Lee/The New York Times)
