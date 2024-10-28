Michelle Obama’s Brutal Takedown of Trump’s Mental State Shames Media

Over the weekend, Michelle Obama delivered an extraordinary speech that reminded us how catastrophic Donald Trump’s presidency was, harshly criticized his debased moral character, and asked why the press expects Kamala Harris to meet basic standards of public conduct that aren’t expected of Trump. Could this closing message win over the undecided voters who will decide the race? We talked to Reed Galen, a former GOP strategist who’s working to pull remaining fence-sitters away from Trump for his group The Union , about why Michelle Obama’s message might reach undecided women and how it puts the media to shame. Listen to this episode here . A transcript is here .