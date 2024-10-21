Open in App
    • The New Republic

    MAGA’s New Outrageous Tim Walz Conspiracy Tied to Russian Disinfo Plot

    By Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K0wZv_0wGCA5L100

    Earlier this month, Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz was plagued by MAGA rumors that he had sexually groomed a former student of his. Now it appears that unfounded gossip was funded by a familiar source of misinformation: Russia.

    Last week, an anonymous account on X, “ DocNetyoutube ,” claimed that he had spoken with a former student of Walz’s who had been abused by him during Walz’s tenure as a high school teacher and football coach. That same account had a history of elevating other conspiracies and, conveniently, was deactivated shortly after the accusations gained ground. It was unclear whether the account had been offlined by the account owner or if X had removed it.

    Experts believe that the Russia-aligned network called Storm-1516 was behind the account, reported Wired . Storm-1516’s content relies heavily on faked primary sources, fooling American viewers into believing that fabricated documents, audio, and video support their baseless conspiracies. NBC News estimated that the prolific group—whose false narratives have lured politicians at the highest levels of government, including Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance—is responsible for at least 50 conspiracies in the last year alone.

    A video circulated by another account on X elevated a deepfake of a man identifying himself as the former student, Matthew Metro. But the real Metro—who was tracked down by The Washington Post on Monday—dispelled the outlandish smear, telling the paper that he was dismayed to find out that a group had used his identity to fuel a vicious and false attack on Walz. Metro told the Post that he had attended one of the schools that Walz taught at but had never met him.

    Last month, another pro-Trump misinformation superspreader was outed as a beneficiary of Russian state-controlled media. Tenet Media , which funded the work of popular far-right personalities, including podcaster Tim Pool and Lauren Southern, folded under the pressure of a Justice Department investigation that found the company had been backed to the tune of millions of dollars by Russian state-controlled media.

    Weeks later, another burgeoning MAGA outlet, Intelligencer—which has no apparent connection with New York magazine’s Intelligencer—was caught with ties to Russia. Some of Trump’s closest allies were tied to the outlet, including former Trump policy aide George Papadopoulos and his wife, Simona Mangiant. Nearly half of the company’s board members are former aides, surrogates, or fake electors for Trump’s previous campaigns.

    The site’s financial backing did not indicate that it had received funds directly from the Kremlin. Instead, Intelligencer began as a subsidiary of a right-wing radio station in Australia that covers a host of conservative U.S. issues, including climate change denial and Covid-19 conspiracies, until George Eliason, an American journalist with experience in Ukraine, took over the website. In recent months, Intelligencer’s conspiracy-laden articles were shared by the likes of Alex Jones and former Trump aide Roger Stone.

