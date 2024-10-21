Open in App
    • The New Republic

    Trump Goes on Truly Deranged Rant When Asked How He’d Fix Schools

    By Hafiz Rashid,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xvp1C_0wFsMJlZ00

    Donald Trump thinks the answer to the Bronx’s ailing schools is “no transgender, no operations.”

    The former president visited a Bronx barbershop with Fox and Friends ’ Lawrence Jones in a segment that aired on Monday, and was asked by a local what he would do to improve the school system. Trump replied, “Well, we’re moving them back from Washington, where you have people who don’t care about New York, frankly.”

    Trump launched into a brief rant about how he’d cut the Department of Education, claiming “half the buildings” in D.C. belonged to the federal department and that he’d cut it to “one person and a secretary to just make sure they’re teaching English,” which he has said on the campaign trail before . But then, he went off on a disturbing tangent.

    “No transgender, no operations, you know they take your kid. There are some places. Your boy leaves the school, comes back a girl, OK. Without parental consent. What is that all about? And they talk about a threat to democracy, they’re a threat,” Trump said as Jones looked on.

    “Without parental consent. And first when I was told that was actually happening, I said, ‘You know it’s an exaggeration.’ No: it happens, there are areas where it happens. We’re not going to let it happen,” the former president and convicted felon added.

    Trump’s rant fits right into conservative plans, as outlined in the Project 2025 manifesto , to eliminate the federal Department of Education and curtail LGBTQ+ rights. For the record, there are no schools giving free, secret sex-change operations to children.

    Eliminating the Department of Education is also a right-wing fantasy , which would deprive school districts around the country of vital federal funds. A president who unilaterally tried to shut it down would run into stiff resistance from Congress as well as state governments. Trump either doesn’t know this, or he’s just repeating what the people around him, many of whom have connections to Project 2025, keep whispering into his ear.

