Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The New Republic

    The Supreme Court’s Dobbs Decision Keeps Getting Worse

    By Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eyemv_0wFr3w6d00

    If the intention behind overturning Roe v. Wade was to save infant lives, it failed.

    A new study published Monday in the journal JAMA Pediatrics found that infant mortality in the U.S. worsened after the Supreme Court reversed its landmark ruling in June 2022, allowing states to implement their own abortion restrictions.

    The death rate for infants with severe anatomical problems was significantly higher during six months by the end of 2023 than it had been prior to the court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, researchers found. During that period, researchers also found three months when the country’s overall infant mortality rate had increased.

    Medical experts saw the throughline: The Dobbs decision had prevented some women from receiving critical care for pregnancies that otherwise would have resulted in abortions.

    “There’s a really straightforward mechanism here,” Alison Gemmill, a demographer and perinatal epidemiologist at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, told the Los Angeles Times .

    “Prior to these abortion bans, people had the option to terminate if the fetus was found to have a severe congenital anomaly—we’re talking about organs being outside of the body and other things that are very severe and not compatible with life,” Gemmill said.

    But, with patients situationally forced to continue the pregnancy, “those babies would die shortly after birth,” Gemmill told the Times.

    Stronger abortion restrictions may be on the horizon. Donald Trump, Project 2025, and the Republican Party have worked overtime to encroach on abortion access, from fighting for a national abortion ban to celebrating the advancing stateside restrictions on other, adjacent reproductive procedures, such as in vitro fertilization .

    Meanwhile, the lack of national protections for the critical procedure has spelled disaster for women in states that have already implemented draconian laws. Earlier this month, the Supreme Court upheld a lower court’s ruling that even emergency abortions violate Texas’s extreme abortion ban, despite the law’s supposed emergency abortions clause, effectively ruling that women in the Lone Star State will never be able to receive abortion care—even if their lives depend on it.

    Comments / 102
    Add a Comment
    Republicucks-are-a-cancer
    10h ago
    Keep republicans out of medicine
    Brad Jones
    1d ago
    You have to look no further than the author Rllie Quinlan Houghtaling and rag publication The New Republic to understand the deceit written in this article. unfortunately true journalism doesnt exist any longer especially if it doesnt fit the lefts narrative.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Supreme Court Shockingly Sides With Jack Smith on a January 6 Case
    The New Republic16 days ago
    Trump – who is running for president at 78 – says ‘only stupid people’ put old people in top federal roles
    The Independent6 days ago
    I Don’t Trust the Supreme Court With the 2024 Election
    The New Republic12 hours ago
    JD Vance Accidentally Reveals the Darkest Truth About Trump of All
    The New Republic21 days ago
    Supreme Court rejects lawyer Michael Cohen lawsuit against Trump over alleged retaliation
    Fox News2 days ago
    DeSantis aide tells federal court he resigned rather than follow governor's orders
    Raw Story2 days ago
    Nearly 1 in 5 Republicans believe if Trump loses he should do ‘whatever it takes’ to put himself in White House
    The Independent2 days ago
    JD Vance Awfully Quiet After Report on How His Mom Got Health Care
    The New Republic9 days ago
    Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty for Woman Who Ordered Rottweiler to Attack 9-Year-Old Girl
    Shine My Crown3 days ago
    'All hell broke loose' after former Trump voters cut ad for Kamala Harris: report
    Raw Story23 days ago
    'This sucker is baked': Bush adviser explains why he's certain Harris has already won
    Raw Story5 days ago
    ‘Get That Fat Pig Off the Couch’: Trump Closes Rally by Telling Women to Get Their Husbands to Vote
    Mediaite4 days ago
    McDonald’s didn’t give Trump permission to serve fries. It didn’t need to
    CNN2 days ago
    Woman served by Trump at McDonald's drive-thru reveals details behind viral exchange with former president
    Fox News2 days ago
    Conservative Influencer Says Slavery Should Be Reinstated 'If Everyone In the State Wants It': 'What Do I Give a S--t'
    Latin Times5 days ago
    Kamala Harris Just Got Some Great News
    The New Republic2 days ago
    Trump Gets Terrible News in Court Case Over Arlington Cemetery Fight
    The New Republic1 day ago
    Voters Hate JD Vance Again
    The New Republic6 days ago
    Trump Goes on Bonkers, Profanity-Laden Rant to a Room Full of Priests
    The New Republic5 days ago
    What Is The Oldest Continuously Inhabited City In The World?
    IFLScience2 days ago
    Marjorie Taylor Greene says Covid vaccines may be responsible for ‘all time high’ cancer rates
    the-independent.com4 days ago
    Trump Cruelly Selects Next Victims to Lose Rights via Executive Order
    The New Republic7 days ago
    Fox News’s Bret Baier Forced to Admit He Messed Up in Harris Interview
    The New Republic5 days ago
    Liberal pundit tells CNN ‘White folks’ should face 'accountability’ for not 'saving democracy’ if Harris loses
    Fox News2 days ago
    What “Mass Deportation” Would Mean for the Economy
    The New Republic5 days ago
    Marco Rubio Requests DOJ Opens a Domestic Terrorist Investigation Against 'Anti-Zionist' Group
    Latin Times5 days ago
    Cook Political Report Shifts Pennsylvania Senate Race From ‘Lean Democrat’ to ‘Toss Up’
    Mediaite2 days ago
    Fired! White Man Seen Harassing Black Teen On Video Loses Job As Florida Police Investigate Racial Profiling
    NewsOne2 days ago
    Trump’s Pathetic McDonald’s Stunt Backfires Spectacularly
    The New Republic2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy