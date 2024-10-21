The New Republic
Obama’s Brutal Takedown of Trump at Rally Reveals a Terrifying Truth
By The Daily Blast with Greg Sargent,2 days ago
Comments / 75
Add a Comment
Lisa Panepinto
2d ago
Nancy Allen
2d ago
View all comments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The New Republic21 days ago
The New Republic1 day ago
The New Republic2 days ago
Mediaite4 days ago
Kamala Harris Says Caller Who Claimed Trump Will Put Non-White People ‘In Camps’ Made ‘A Really Important Point’
Mediaite7 days ago
The New Republic12 days ago
Nearly 1 in 5 Republicans believe if Trump loses he should do ‘whatever it takes’ to put himself in White House
The Independent2 days ago
Bill Gates quietly donated $50 million to back Kamala Harris—and it comes as Trump appears to be catching up in polls
Fortune21 hours ago
thenerdstash.com5 days ago
BroBible7 days ago
The Mirror US4 days ago
The New Republic2 days ago
Man who questioned Trump on pet-eating lies during Univision town hall admits he is now voting for Harris
The Independent4 days ago
The Mirror US6 days ago
Raw Story3 days ago
Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
The New Republic1 day ago
Pelosi reportedly not 'happy that the only bloody fingerprints on the knife' to oust Biden were hers
Fox News2 days ago
Baseline8 days ago
Raw Story5 days ago
6-Foot-5 Man, Who Refused to Switch Plane Seats with Girlfriend When His Was 'Much Better,' Now Wonders, 'Was I Wrong?'
People3 days ago
The Spun2 days ago
“I don’t care if it’s Jay Z, I don’t care if it’s Snoop”: Suge Knight Says Puff Diddy is Not the Only One to Blame, Expresses Disappointment Over His Friends in Music Industry
fandomwire.com4 days ago
Liberal pundit tells CNN ‘White folks’ should face 'accountability’ for not 'saving democracy’ if Harris loses
Fox News2 days ago
‘Despicable Human Being’: Mitch McConnell Privately Said He Couldn’t Wait For ‘Stupid’ Trump to Leave Office, Per Report
Mediaite6 days ago
People2 days ago
The New Republic5 days ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.