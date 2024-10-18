The New Republic
Watch: Elon Musk’s Effort to Connect With Trump Voters Is Super Cringe
By Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling,2 days ago
Comments / 99
Add a Comment
Joyce Hyatt
49m ago
Douglas Spruill
16h ago
View all comments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Raw Story1 day ago
TheDailyBeast4 days ago
Trump – who is running for president at 78 – says ‘only stupid people’ put old people in top federal roles
The Independent3 days ago
The New Republic4 days ago
Mediaite2 days ago
‘Despicable Human Being’: Mitch McConnell Privately Said He Couldn’t Wait For ‘Stupid’ Trump to Leave Office, Per Report
Mediaite3 days ago
‘We Are Not Making This Up!’ James Carville Warns Trump Will Round Up His Enemies, Claims He’s Mimicking Nazi Rallies
Mediaite7 days ago
The New Republic2 days ago
‘This is a Big One!’ NBC’s Welker and Kornacki Unveil Shocking New Poll Showing Trump Wiping Out 5 Point Harris Lead to Tie the Race
Mediaite7 days ago
HuffPost2 days ago
‘Roots’ Star John Amos’ Deep and Bitter Regret He Took to Grave: He ‘Never Got Over’ Being Brutally Fired From ‘Good Times’
RadarOnline2 days ago
Bucks County Beacon7 days ago
USA TODAY1 day ago
M Henderson16 days ago
Salon2 days ago
HuffPost2 days ago
Kamala Harris Says Caller Who Claimed Trump Will Put Non-White People ‘In Camps’ Made ‘A Really Important Point’
Mediaite5 days ago
The New Republic3 days ago
The New Republic2 days ago
Raw Story7 days ago
The New Republic5 days ago
Jelly Roll Went To Walmart To Buy His New Album, & The Employee That Helped Him Had No Idea Who He Was
Whiskey Riff4 days ago
Elon Musk raises payment offer to $100 for voters who sign petition supporting 'free speech & right to bear arms'
NBC News2 days ago
The New Republic10 days ago
The New Republic10 days ago
The New Republic9 days ago
New York Post4 days ago
Raw Story1 day ago
The New Republic2 days ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.