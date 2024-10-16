Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The New Republic

    Pro-Trump Republicans Suffer Crushing Loss Weeks Before Election

    By Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GSR3g_0w96cek800

    A Georgia judge has ruled to block some of the recent changes to the state’s election regulations, deciding that a new rule by the Trumpian board—and its suspicious timing ahead of the November election—would only amount to bedlam for the swing state.

    In his Tuesday night decision , Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney wrote that the initiative, driven by local MAGA politicos (whom Trump referred to as “pit bulls fighting for victory” before their August vote) was “too much, too late.”

    The regulation would have mandated poll workers to hand-count ballots after they were electronically filed—an arduous order that local officials warned last week was making it that much harder to find people willing to do the job.

    In his ruling, McBurney noted that although the strenuous regulation appeared, on its face, to be consistent with the intent and purpose of the State Election Board, the timing of the rule’s passage and its expedited implementation would only further destabilize the election and seed chaos.

    “A rule that introduces a new and substantive role on the eve of election for more than 7,500 poll workers who will not have received any formal, cohesive, or consistent training and that allows for our paper ballots—the only tangible proof of who voted for whom—to be handled multiple times by multiple people following an exhausting Election Day all before they are securely transported to the official tabulation center does not contribute to lessening the tension or boosting the confidence of the public for this election,” McBurney emphasized.

    “This election season is fraught; memories of January 6 have not faded away, regardless of one’s view of that date’s fame or infamy,” McBurney wrote. “Anything that adds uncertainty and disorder to the electoral process disserves the public.”

    It’s the second consecutive blow to the MAGA movement’s supposed success in the Peach State. On Monday, McBurney torched another component of the far-right overhaul, deciding that local election officials could not stand in the way of voting results and cannot refuse to certify election results. Instead, officials have a duty to certify the results by 5 p.m. on the Monday following Election Day, according to the judge.

    “No election superintendent (or member of a board of elections and registration) may refuse to certify or abstain from certifying election results under any circumstance,” he ruled.

    Comments / 209
    Add a Comment
    Lilmiss
    19h ago
    haha
    Nada
    20h ago
    Fake news
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Why are people leaving Trump rallies early? We asked them
    The Guardian2 days ago
    Could Trump Win? Yes, and Some Dems Are Quietly Saying They Know Why
    The New Republic9 days ago
    Warnock says large numbers of Black men voting for Trump is ‘not going to happen’
    The Hill5 days ago
    JD Vance Accidentally Reveals the Darkest Truth About Trump of All
    The New Republic16 days ago
    Can Kamala Harris beat Donald Trump? Latest poll updates
    The Independent4 days ago
    Trump Breaks Down Onstage
    The Atlantic3 days ago
    Melania Trump Faces Uproar After Being Caught in Fake Charity Scandal
    The New Republic7 days ago
    Carville predicts nearly all swing states will go to one candidate
    WashingtonExaminer12 days ago
    The 'Worst Natural Disaster' Ever Recorded In Georgia
    WWPW Power 105.32 days ago
    Supreme Court Shockingly Sides With Jack Smith on a January 6 Case
    The New Republic11 days ago
    Opinion: Harris should be losing to Trump. But Republicans made the wrong choice.
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    Voters Hate JD Vance Again
    The New Republic1 day ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon5 days ago
    North Carolina Republicans Cast Alarming Post-Hurricane Election Vote
    The New Republic8 days ago
    Transcript: Trump’s Mental Decline Finally Becomes Big Media Story
    The New Republic2 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune28 days ago
    Kamala Harris' Chances of Sweeping the Swing States With 3 Weeks Left to Election Day
    Latin Times1 day ago
    Property tax reform is on the November ballot: Here’s what to know
    WyoFile17 days ago
    The Glaring Truth About That Man With Guns Arrested at a Trump Rally
    The New Republic4 days ago
    Democrats Are Enthusiastic About Harris—but Don’t Tell the Media
    The New Republic8 hours ago
    Georgia judge blocks election rule requiring hand counting of ballots
    CBS News2 days ago
    'Huge defeat for Trump': Georgia judge's ruling spurs cheers and relief
    Raw Story3 days ago
    Court rules nearly 98,000 Arizonans whose citizenship hadn’t been confirmed can vote the full ballot
    Arizona Luminaria25 days ago
    Fact check: John Deere says Trump’s story about how he saved US jobs with a tariff threat is fictional
    CNN2 days ago
    Young Voters In A Swing State Received A 'Threatening' Text
    HuffPost2 days ago
    Trump calls senator ‘fantastically attractive’ while speaking to all-female audience
    CNN2 days ago
    ‘Take some deep breaths and calm down’: Fani Willis’ lawyer jabs ‘skunk’ GOP lawmaker
    Raw Story1 day ago
    Fox News’s Bret Baier Forced to Admit He Messed Up in Harris Interview
    The New Republic10 hours ago
    Trump’s “Swiss” Watches Traced to Derelict Wyoming Strip Mall
    The New Republic1 day ago
    Trump Goes on Bonkers, Profanity-Laden Rant to a Room Full of Priests
    The New Republic10 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy