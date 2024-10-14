Open in App
    • The New Republic

    Trump Copies JD Vance With New Racist Lie About Immigrant Children

    By Edith Olmsted,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2np36Q_0w6Dr5cW00

    Looks like Donald Trump has echoed JD Vance’s outlandish anti-immigrant smear … again.

    During his rally in Coachella, California, Saturday, Trump whined that the number of students from “illegal immigrant-headed households” had increased in Los Angeles, according to the Desert Sun .

    Trump’s new grievance directly echoed a seemingly new talking point Vance delivered last week, blaming the school-age children of undocumented immigrants for a decline in the quality of American education. And in doing so, he has put a target on the back of every brown child in Los Angeles, regardless of their citizenship status.

    During a rally in Detroit last week, Vance baselessly claimed that there were 85,000 children of undocumented immigrants placing a strain on schools in Michigan. While it’s also unclear where Vance got “85,000” from, the number does appear on the Higher Education Immigration Portal, which states that there are 85,000 second-generation immigrant students attending higher education institutions in Michigan—a figure completely unrelated to Vance’s claim.

    “Think about what it does to a poor schoolteacher, who’s just trying to get by with what they have, just trying to educate their kids, and then you drop in a few dozen kids into that school, many of whom don’t even speak English,” Vance said. “Do you think that’s good for the education of American citizens? No, it’s not.”

    Last month, the former president was quick to pick up on another of Vance’s baseless nativist talking points : a right-wing rumor that Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio, had begun eating their neighbors’ pets. Even as the racist rumors were debunked, the Republican ticket continued to push the outlandish claims, and made Springfield the epicenter of their arguments about illegal immigration—even though the Haitian immigrants they were smearing are in the country legally.

    It seems that Trump has now latched onto another of Vance’s reckless, unsubstantiated claims, which has placed a target on the back of children, of all people. Trump’s remark came amid a virulently anti-immigrant tirade in which he called the United States “occupied America,” and bemoaned a so-called “invasion” by undocumented immigrants.

    Comments / 425
    Add a Comment
    Lisa Cameron
    1d ago
    only Liberals believe this stuff. so big deal!
    Ronald Stahl
    1d ago
    So, thousands of illegals have no effect on education???? YES, they do.
    View all comments
