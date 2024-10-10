Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The New Republic

    Trump’s Crowd Size Brag Debunked by Embarrassing Video

    By Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rx4Kq_0w1kqqbt00

    Donald Trump still hasn’t come to terms with his crowd size.

    On Wednesday, the Republican presidential nominee’s appearance in Reading, Pennsylvania, featured a slew of plainly false, misleading claims, including that there were no terrorist attacks during his administration, and that school-aged children were receiving gender-affirming surgery without their parents’ consent.

    But one mistruth that Trump couldn’t seem to let go of was the reality of how many people are actually turning out to his repetitive events.

    “You know, we get up and we talk, we talk, and I noticed something, somebody was telling me the other day, we do a lot of these beautiful rallies and it’s so great. We never have an empty seat. Never have—Look at them, 100,000 people or more. Never have an empty,” Trump said .

    But beyond the scope of the camera, there were empty seats—and a lot of them.

    The arena reportedly had a capacity of 7,200 seats, according to The Washington Post ’s Dana Milbank , but even as Trump began to speak, a couple hundred of them remained empty behind the press risers.

    And even in the middle of Trump’s speech, people began to leave , leaving chair gaps directly behind him while on camera.

    Trump’s low turnout is significant for a candidate who has frequently attacked his political opponents for their inability to draw as many people as he’s historically attracted to his boisterous, sprawling campaign stops.

    In 2016 and 2020, Trump relied on the visual logic of his loaded rallies—and, by extension, the relatively lackluster crowds attending his opponents’—as evidence of his titanic popularity among everyday Americans. But whether Trump is on a high or a low note with his supporters, he’s equally likely to stretch the numbers, even going so far in August as to claim that his January 6 crowd size was bigger than Martin Luther King Jr.’s March on Washington (photographic evidence proves it wasn’t even close .)

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 949
    Add a Comment
    John Jackson
    4m ago
    What's that highschool home coming game 🫣🤫🤔😂💯
    shawr
    15m ago
    soon.... trump b playing music.....stand by me pffyt
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    JD Vance Accidentally Reveals the Darkest Truth About Trump of All
    The New Republic10 days ago
    Top election data analyst says Trump’s odds of winning have suddenly surged - but can’t explain why
    The Independent2 days ago
    Trump’s True Crowd Size Exposed in Embarrassing Video
    The New Republic9 days ago
    Barron Trump Leaves Dad Donald 'Infuriated' By His Joint Habit With Melania: 'He Has No Idea What They're Saying'
    Business Times4 days ago
    Whoopi Goldberg Gets Brutal After Trump Calls Her ‘Filthy’
    HuffPost2 days ago
    Janet Jackson Says Kamala Harris Isn't Black, Apology Wasn't Authorized
    BIN: Black Information Network19 days ago
    Popular ‘Law & Order’ and ‘Blue Bloods’ actor dies
    Cleveland.com3 days ago
    News Anchor Fired During Live Show
    iHeartRadio1 day ago
    MAGA Is Straight Up Freaking Out After Trump’s New Taylor Swift Post
    The New Republic26 days ago
    Fact Check: Real Pic of Harris' Family That Trump Shared?
    Snopes27 days ago
    'I Shouldn't Say It': Obama Brings Down The House With 1 Loaded Question About Trump
    HuffPost1 day ago
    Melania Trump Faces Uproar After Being Caught in Fake Charity Scandal
    The New Republic1 day ago
    Obama Responds to Heckler Who Claims Trump Wears Diapers: ‘I Almost Said That’
    Mediaite2 days ago
    Death row inmate's bizarre last meal request shocks Texas prison staff
    The Mirror US5 days ago
    Trump tells hurricane victims he'll help cover cost of generators — but only if elected
    Raw Story1 day ago
    'Don't come back': Trump triggers outrage for bashing Detroit — at an event in Detroit
    Raw Story2 days ago
    Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy: Harris is running against someone rather than for something
    CNBC4 days ago
    'Blow to Trump': Billionaire Trump donor jumps ship with ‘significant' Harris donation
    Raw Story7 days ago
    Trump’s Chilling Threat After Harris Interview Catches the FCC’s Eye
    The New Republic2 days ago
    ‘This Is Insane!’ CNN Guest LOSES IT on Panelist Who Says ‘Both’ Trump and Harris Use Extreme Rhetoric
    Mediaite22 hours ago
    Melania Trump claims Barron was refused a bank account because of ‘cancel culture’
    The Independent3 days ago
    Melania Trump refers to George Floyd as only a 'Black Minneapolis resident' in her memoir
    Business Insider4 days ago
    The polls are clear: Kamala Harris’s honeymoon period is over
    the-independent.com2 days ago
    Host Laughs in Trump’s Face After He Calls Himself ‘a Truthful Person’
    TheDailyBeast3 days ago
    We interrupt our programming to inform you that Marjorie Taylor Greene believes Democrats are controlling the weather
    wegotthiscovered.com8 days ago
    Trump Hit With Brutal Fact-Check After Bragging About Winning an Award
    The New Republic2 days ago
    Who is leading in the 2024 presidential race? The odds have shifted. Here's the latest
    Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer2 days ago
    Fact Check: Trump Donated $25M to Hurricane Relief?
    Snopes1 day ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Two Cats Chat For Nearly An Hour, And People Can’t Get Enough
    happywhisker.com1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy