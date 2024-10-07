Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The New Republic

    MTG’s Dumb Hurricane Conspiracy Takes on Sinister New Twist

    By Edith Olmsted,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oemXH_0vxsBBTp00

    It looks like antisemites are really latching on to Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene’s conspiracy theory about Hurricane Helene.

    In the aftermath of the Category 4 storm, Jewish government officials have been targeted by antisemitic conspiracy theories, according to The Forward , a national Jewish media outlet.

    Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, Asheville Mayor Esther Manheimer, and FEMA spokesperson Jaclyn Rothenberg have become targets of antisemitic abuse online, only days after Greene boosted an antisemitic smear of her own.

    Last week, Greene amplified a right-wing conspiracy theory that the government may have manufactured the deadly hurricane.

    “Yes they can control the weather,” Greene wrote on X Thursday. “It’s ridiculous for anyone to lie and say it can’t be done.” She also seemed to imply that the government had been targeting Republican areas, which Donald Trump has also suggested.

    Not only is this theory outrageously anti-science, but it is also built on an explicitly antisemitic trope . Notably, Greene’s outlandish suggestion also lacks any semblance of reason. While telling her credulous public that Democrats could rule the heavens and summon a deluge upon them, Greene failed to address why Democrats didn’t use that omnipotence to, let’s say, win in Georgia by more than 12,000 votes in 2020—a markedly more pedestrian task, surely.

    Greene has not taken down the post, nor apologized for spreading misinformation.

    Now criticism over the federal response to Hurricane Helene has been infused with the very same invective, as trolls place the blame for human suffering on the religious and ethnic identities of Jewish leaders.

    In a Facebook post on Thursday, Republican North Carolina State Senator Kevin Corbin pleaded with his constituents to stop spreading misinformation and conspiracy theories, including one that the “government is controlling the weather from Antarctica.”

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 347
    Add a Comment
    ConservativeTuff
    11m ago
    Americans stand with MTG
    Jo Ann Pressley
    42m ago
    PURE IGNORANCE!!!
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Trump’s ‘Dumb AF’ Hurricane Claim Gets The Treatment On Social Media
    HuffPost8 days ago
    Trump walks away muttering ‘take a look’ when asked to prove aid denial for Helene victims
    Raw Story8 days ago
    Trump Speech Goes Wildly Off the Rails as He Compares Himself to a Fly
    The New Republic2 days ago
    Trump’s True Crowd Size Exposed in Embarrassing Video
    The New Republic5 days ago
    Mike Johnson Shows His True Colors With Hurricane Victim Response
    The New Republic2 days ago
    JD Vance Accidentally Reveals the Darkest Truth About Trump of All
    The New Republic7 days ago
    Death row inmate's bizarre last meal request shocks Texas prison staff
    The Mirror US2 days ago
    Melania Trump breaks silence over rumors Barron is autistic
    The Independent2 days ago
    Ron DeSantis Sends Ominous Threat To TV Station That Aired Pro-Choice Ad
    HuffPost1 day ago
    Trump Fans Wearing ‘Auto Workers for Trump’ Shirts at Detroit Rally Admit They’re Not Actually Auto Workers
    Mediaite19 hours ago
    Bear and human encounters on the rise after Hurricane Helene
    NewsNation2 days ago
    Trump Supporter Convicted of Election Fraud Says She Can't Go to Prison Because They Don't Have Her Special Mattress
    Latin Times5 days ago
    Kamala Harris Wrecks ‘Utterly Irresponsible’ and ‘Selfish’ Ron DeSantis for Refusing to Take White House’s Calls Amid Hurricane Response
    Mediaite1 day ago
    Fact Check: JD Vance Owns Company That Sells American Real Estate to Foreign Investors?
    Snopes20 hours ago
    'Trump's own followers died': Outrage as J.D. Vance claims God saved ex-president's life
    Raw Story3 days ago
    'There’s Something About Miriam’ Is Reality TV’s Most Shameful, Disgusting Project
    Collider2 days ago
    Georgia residents on Trump and Harris’s post-Helene trips: ‘He’s here to get votes, she’s here to help’
    The Guardian2 days ago
    ‘Did you see that?’ Fox News halts Alina Habba over ‘babies floating in the water’ claim
    Raw Story23 hours ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida21 days ago
    Michael Moore - who correctly called the 2016 election result - says ‘Trump is toast’
    The Independent1 day ago
    Diddy’s Former Inmate Shares Details About His 'Special Treatment' While Incarcerated
    Kristen Brady1 day ago
    Ron DeSantis is refusing to take Harris' call on Hurricane Helene
    NBC News2 days ago
    North Carolina Hurricane Victim Forced to Rescue Himself After Authorities Refuse to Let Volunteer Pilot Save Him
    Latin Times2 days ago
    MTG Revives Antisemitic Conspiracy Theory in Time for Hurricane Milton
    The New Republic1 day ago
    Trump and JD Vance Hit With Second Terrible Moo Deng Allegation
    The New Republic23 hours ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson5 days ago
    Trump Rages at Female Voters in Epic Rants Amid Sudden New Poll Drop
    The New Republic16 days ago
    Emails Reveal BP Gave $550,000 to Group Fighting Climate Lawsuits
    The New Republic1 day ago
    “We Have Some Building to Do”: Aimee Allison on Turnout
    The New Republic1 day ago
    Helene Shows How Badly We Need to Hurricane-Proof Running Water
    The New Republic4 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy