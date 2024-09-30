Open in App
    Trump Pushes Hurricane Helene Lie Even After Republicans Debunk Him

    By Edith Olmsted,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0frlmE_0vpKET6E00

    Donald Trump flailed Monday when asked to produce any evidence to support his claim that President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were purposefully withholding aid from people affected by Hurricane Helene.

    Trump suggested in a Truth Social post earlier Monday that he’d received “reports” from North Carolina claiming that the Biden administration and Democratic Governor Roy Cooper were “going out of their way to not help people in Republican areas” in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene. The western region of North Carolina is currently experiencing severe flooding .

    MSNBC reporter Garrett Haake attempted to press Trump during a stop in Valdosta, Georgia, asking him what, if any, evidence he had to back up his outlandish claim.

    “Take a look,” Trump responded , walking away.

    Haake translated the flippant response to mean, “essentially, I’ve got nothing to show you right now, why don’t you go find it yourself.”

    So in short, Trump has absolutely no evidence, and these so-called “reports” seem even less legitimate than the debunked ones claiming that Haitian immigrants were eating their neighbors’ pets.

    In a second post about hurricane relief, Trump claimed that Biden and Harris had “left Americans to drown in North Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee, Alabama, and elsewhere in the South.”

    Trump also claimed that Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, with whom he has his own uneasy alliance, had a “hard time” reaching Biden to discuss disaster relief, and that the president had been “very non-responsive.” That was also a lie.

    Kemp said that he’d already spoken to Biden. “The president just called me yesterday afternoon. I missed him, and called him right back,” Kemp said Monday. “And he just said, ‘What do you need?’”

    It’s taken the Republican nominee no time at all to pull focus away from disaster relief, trying instead to enrage voters in two key battleground states responding to a deadly natural disaster.

    Comments
    Add a Comment
    noneya
    1m ago
    Lies Lies Lies. That’s all this man can do. He wants more hate to spread throughout our country. His followers want more hate. What they don’t realize is he is going to dump them when they call on him to save them.
    Perpetual Cynic
    26m ago
    Dodo bird time.
    
