Alex Jones’s Enemies on the Left Could Soon Take Over Infowars

After a judge ordered that Alex Jones’s media company, including his infamous InfoWars, be sold for parts, the conservative conspiracy theorist begged his followers to buy the assets so he could continue the show.



However, in doing so, Jones invited his enemies to do just the same.

According to reporting by Semafor , multiple left-leaning media companies and nonprofit organizations are interested in courting benefactors to help them acquire Jones’s website, social media, and equipment. One of those groups is media watchdog group Media Matters for America, which said they’d explore bidding on InfoWars.



“We are diligently considering this acquisition,” said Angelo Carusone, the president of MMFA in an email to Semafor. “As we saw with the Tucker tapes, the archives could contain unbroadcasted material that ends up having real news value—not schadenfreude—but actually useful information.”



A handful of other left-leaning media companies have shown similar interest in courting donors to aid in an acquisition, including the Texas-based digital publication The Barbed Wire. Earlier this week, Brian Krassenstein also said he would submit a bid. “Once I win it, I will call it MissInfoWars and rehire Alex Jones, but make him dress up as ‘Alexa Jones’ and tell fairy tales,” he wrote on X earlier this week. When asked about his plan to buy the site, Krassenstein told Semafor it was a joke and out of his budget but added, “Maybe we will get lucky.”



Jones must sell his assets to pay off the nearly $1.5 billion in defamation and emotional distress judgments owed to families affected by the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, after he called victims and their parents “crisis actors.”

Much of InfoWars will go up for sale November 13, with the remaining assets being sold in December so both Jones and his enemies have time to get organized for the auction. In the meantime, Jones might have luck continuing to bug billionaire and friend Elon Musk to help him out.

