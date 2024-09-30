Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The New Republic

    Transcript: Trump’s Angry Rant About Fox News Contains Hidden Warning

    By The Daily Blast with Greg Sargent,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rL4us_0vobLNHp00

    Former President Donald Trump in Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin, on September 28, 2024.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 14
    Add a Comment
    BASHER
    2d ago
    FRANKENTRUMP looks like a RABID ANIMAL
    David Chapman
    2d ago
    Who cares what he says anymore?
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    JD Vance Accidentally Reveals the Darkest Truth About Trump of All
    The New Republic13 hours ago
    Elon Musk Declares ‘If Trump is Not Elected, This Will Be the Last Election’ — Says Voting Trump is the ‘Only Way’ to ‘Save’ Democracy
    Mediaite3 days ago
    'You've done nothing for 11 years!' Shouting erupts on CNN after Harris' speech
    Raw Story5 days ago
    Baby Born with 4 Arms, 4 Legs, and 2 Hearts in Rare Birth Defect: Miraculous Yet Tragic
    Shin2 days ago
    MAGA Is Straight Up Freaking Out After Trump’s New Taylor Swift Post
    The New Republic16 days ago
    Who Won the Walz-Vance V.P. Debate? Here’s What the Polls Say
    The New Republic15 hours ago
    Trump’s Angry New Threats of Bloodshed and Revenge Should Alarm Us All
    The New Republic23 days ago
    Clinton warns of October surprise that will ‘distort and pervert’ Harris
    The Hill2 days ago
    'They're leaving': Observers erupt as people depart Trump's rally while he's still talking
    Raw Story3 days ago
    Trump Is Taking a Dark Turn
    The Atlantic2 days ago
    Mary Trump Says Her Uncle Is 'Signaling Clearly To Us What’s Coming'
    HuffPost16 days ago
    Impeachment witness says it’s ‘embarrassing’ that Trump only just found out about WWII and Napoleon
    The Independent6 days ago
    Trump Appears to Have Lost a Total Grasp on Things
    The New Republic7 days ago
    J.D. Vance Just Sold Out His Family to Defend Trump and Laura Loomer
    The New Republic16 days ago
    Man Injected Himself with "Magic Mushroom," and Fungal Spores Began Growing in His Body
    Shin4 days ago
    'Unreal': Massive pushback after Trump 'admitted he stiffed his workers' at latest rally
    Raw Story3 days ago
    'I'm so angry': Trump is still seething about small crowd size in Wisconsin
    Raw Story1 day ago
    ‘I never use theirs’: Walmart worker issues warning to customers about using the bathrooms
    NewsNinja7 hours ago
    Fact Check: 1995 Mug Shot of Tim Walz Is Authentic
    Snopes1 day ago
    The Bible makes clear who will win today's battles, says Jonathan Cahn, bestselling author
    Fox News3 days ago
    Melania Trump Hesitates Answering Ainsley Earhardt Asking if She Fell in Love With Trump: ‘It Was a Connection’
    Mediaite5 days ago
    Horror in NC: Trump Already Pushing Ugly, Hateful New Lie About Helene
    The New Republic1 day ago
    The Fear That’s Keeping Mitt Romney From Endorsing Harris
    The New Republic5 days ago
    CNN data reporter warns Kamala Harris on track for 'worst' Democratic performance among union voters
    Fox News2 days ago
    Trump Pushes Hurricane Helene Lie Even After Republicans Debunk Him
    The New Republic2 days ago
    Watch: Trump Struggles to Stay Focused in Odd, Rambling Speech
    The New Republic8 days ago
    Who Is Juanita Tolliver’s Husband? Chris Leist’s Job & Relationship History
    ComingSoon5 days ago
    Donald Trump’s Secret Plan to Eliminate the Government
    The New Republic26 days ago
    Don Jr. feels 'totally vindicated' after pushing dad to pick 'unpopular' J.D. Vance
    Raw Story3 days ago
    Fox News Pushes Dangerous (and Stupid) Hurricane Helene Conspiracy
    The New Republic1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy