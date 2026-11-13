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Gaza’s deadly winter, new rebel offensive in DR Congo, and the looming killer robot battle: The Cheat Sheet
By GENEVA,8 days ago
Our editors’ weekly take on humanitarian news, trends, and developments from around the globe. An Israeli airstrike on Gaza’s Nasser Hospital killed six people, including surgeon Rezik Abushira and a 13-year-old boy, on 12 November. Elsewhere in the Strip, a nine-month-old baby died from the cold in a tent on the same day. Earlier in the week, three children – aged four, five, and eight – were killed when a sand dune collapsed during a torrential rainstorm. The rains and winds destroyed tents, flooded latrines, and soaked the belongings of over 100,000 people. Israel has squeezed Gaza’s population of around 2.1 million people into largely low-lying areas of the enclave. Nearly one million are living in flood-prone areas. Israel has also not allowed shelter materials into Gaza in anything resembling adequate numbers ahead of winter. Around 65% of Gaza’s population is living in tents, with the vast majority of others living in war-damaged or destroyed buildings. “We knew the rains were coming. We knew people in Gaza did not have shelter to protect them. We knew people who are already surviving a genocide would now be flooded and drowned. And still, the world did nothing,” Palestinian journalist Rita Baroud writes in a poignant article. Read the full piece: How many winters must Palestinians in Gaza survive before they are allowed to live?