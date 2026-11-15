On November 12th, the IRS released a number of inflation adjustments for 2027, including to certain limits for qualified retirement plans. The table below provides an overview of the key adjustments for qualified retirement plans.

Qualified Defined Benefit Plans

2026 2027 Increase from 2026 to 2027 Annual Maximum Benefit $290,000 $300,000 $10,000

Qualified Defined Contribution Plans

2026 2027 Increase from 2026 to 2027 Aggregate Annual Contribution Limit $72,000 $75,000 $3,000 Annual Pre-Tax/Roth Contribution Limit $24,500 $25,500 $1,000

Qualified Defined Contribution Plans – Catch Up Contributions

2026 2027 Increase from 2026 to 2027 Catch-Up Contribution Limit for Individuals 50-59 and 64+ $8,000 $8,500 $500 Catch-Up Contribution Limit for Individuals 60-63 $11,250 $11,750 $500 Roth Catch-Up Wage Threshold* $150,000 $155,000 $5,000

Other Adjustments for Qualified Plans

2026 2027 Increase from 2026 to 2027 Annual Participant Compensation Limit $360,000 $375,000 $15,000 Highly Compensated Employee Threshold $160,000 $170,000 $10,000 Key Employee Compensation Threshold for Top Heavy Testing $235,000 $245,000 $10,000

*If a participant’s FICA wages earned during the prior taxable year are above this amount, then the participant may only make catch-up contributions on a Roth basis in the following year. For example, a participant who earned more than $155,000 in FICA wages in 2026 may only make Roth catch-up contributions in 2027.