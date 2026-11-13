Last month, we wrote that Congress had passed the “Bankruptcy Threshold Adjustment Act,” which would raise the debt limit for eligibility for subchapter V as soon as the president signed it into law. That happened on November 10, 2026. Thus, effective as of that date, debtors with noncontingent, liquidated debt[1] that is not more than $7,500,000 now may be eligible for relief under this part of the Bankruptcy Code. For cases filed on or before November 9, 2026, the subchapter V debt limit remains $3,424,000.

There is no sunset for this adjustment. The amount will be adjusted for inflation every three years along with most other bankruptcy statutory limits and amounts.

The chapter 13 debt limit is also adjusted by this new law. As of November 10, 2026, there is a single $2,750,000 debt limit for both secured and unsecured debt. This debt limit will also be adjusted for inflation going forward.

Miller Canfield regularly assists clients in navigating the Bankruptcy Code and protecting their rights under it. Should you have any questions or need any assistance, please feel free to contact us.

[1] Generally speaking, a “contingent” debt is one that requires some event to happen before it is owed (e.g., a warranty claim owed only if a covered part fails). “Noncontingent” debts are those that lack such a requirement. A “liquidated” debt is one where the amount is known or can be readily determined. (E.g., the amount owed at any moment under a loan may not be stated in the note but can be computed by reference to its terms.)