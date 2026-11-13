LIMIT 2026 2027

401(k)/403(b) Elective Deferral Limit (IRC § 402(g)) The annual limit on an employee’s elective deferrals to a 401(k) or 403(b) plan made through salary reduction. $24,500 $25,500

Government/Tax Exempt Deferral Limit (IRC § 457(e)(15)) The annual limit on deferred compensation, including employee salary reductions and employer contributions, under eligible Section 457(b) plans maintained by state and local governments and tax-exempt organizations. $24,500 $25,500

401(k)/403(b)/governmental 457(b) Plan Catch-up Limit (IRC § 414(v)(2)(B)(i)) In addition to the regular limit on elective deferrals described above, employees who attain age 50 by the end of the calendar year generally can make an additional “catch-up” contribution not to exceed this limit. (See special rule below for those aged 60 – 63) $8,000 $8,500

SECURE 2.0 Super Catch-up Age 60 – 63 (IRC § 414(v)(2)(E)(i)) Excludes SIMPLE 401(k) and SIMPLE IRA plans, which are subject to separate catch-up contribution limits. $11,250 $11,750

Defined Contribution Plan Limit (IRC § 415(c)) The annual additions limit to a defined contribution plan (such as a 401(k) plan or profit sharing plan) — generally encompasses employer contributions, employee contributions and forfeitures, but excludes catch-up contributions. $72,000 $75,000

Defined Benefit Plan Limit (IRC § 415(b)) The limitation on the annual benefits from a defined benefit plan. $290,000 $300,000

Annual Compensation Limit (IRC § 401(a)(17)) The maximum amount of compensation that may be taken into account for benefit calculations and nondiscrimination testing. $360,000 ($535,000 for certain gov’t plans) $375,000 ($555,000 for certain gov’t plans)

Highly Compensated Employee (HCE) Threshold (IRC § 414(q)) The definition of an HCE includes a compensation threshold for the prior year. A retirement plan’s discrimination testing is based on coverage and benefits for HCEs. $160,000 in 2026 plan year (for HCE determination for 2027 calendar-year plans) $170,000 in 2027 plan year (for HCE determination for 2028 calendar-year plans)

Roth Catch-up Wage Threshold (IRC§ 414(v)(7)) Catch-up contributions by employees earning above this limit in FICA wages for the prior calendar year MUST be Roth contributions. $150,000 in FICA wages in 2025 calendar year (for 2026 determination) $155,000 in FICA wages in 2026 calendar year (for 2027 determination)

Key Employee – Officer Compensation Threshold (IRC § 416) The definition of a key employee includes a compensation threshold. Key employees must be determined for purposes of applying the top-heavy rules. Generally, a plan is top-heavy if the plan benefits of key employees exceed 60% of the aggregate plan benefits of all employees. $235,000 $245,000

SEP Minimum Compensation Limit (IRC § 408(k)(2)(C)) The mandatory participation requirements for a simplified employee pension (SEP) includes this minimum compensation threshold. $800 $800

SIMPLE Employee Contribution (IRC § 408(p)(2)(E)) The limitation on deferrals to a SIMPLE retirement account. $17,000 $17,500

($19,100 for certain applicable SIMPLE plans)

SIMPLE Catch-up Limit (IRC § 414(v)(2)(B)(ii) and (iii)) The maximum amount of catch-up contributions that individuals age 50 or over may make to a SIMPLE retirement account or SIMPLE 401(k) plan. (See special rule below for those aged 60 – 63) $4,000 $4,000

($3,850 for certain applicable SIMPLE plans)

SECURE 2.0 Super Catch-up Age 60 – 63 (IRC § 414(v)(2)(E)(ii)) The maximum amount of catch-up contributions that individuals aged 60 – 63 may make to a SIMPLE retirement account or SIMPLE 401(k) plan. $5,250 $5,250

Trump Account Employer Contribution Exclusion (IRC § 128(b)) The annual exclusion limit for employer contributions to Trump accounts under a qualifying program. Adjusted for inflation for taxable years beginning after 2027. $2,500 $2,500