The FTC and 20 states have filed suit against the Dollar General Corp. alleging that the company has engaged in long-running deceptive price practices by charging customers in their stores more at the register than the prices on ads, price tags and shelves.

“Dollar General has, for years, repeatedly mislabeled prices, overcharged consumers and failed to correct the issue despite extensive corporate knowledge of the problem,” the FTC said.

The 20 states joining the lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee are: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Utah and Wisconsin.

“Dollar General has betrayed the trust of millions of American consumers and imposed significant financial harm on communities and consumers who are already struggling to make their paychecks last,” Christopher Mufarrige, Director of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection said.

Dollar General, which operates more than 21,000 stores nationwide, markets itself as a low-priced alternative to other retailers, according to the FTC. “The company sells thousands of household items at low prices, which are critical to its low- and fixed-income customers who rely on the accuracy of Dollar General’s pricing,” the commission said.

The suit alleges that thousands of Dollar General stores have taken advantage of vulnerable shoppers—reaping millions of dollars in overcharges.A redacted complaint made available by the FTC asserts that Dollar General has received over 29,000 complaints from consumers, who said the company failed to honor the advertised price. That, the FTC said, demonstrated that Dollar General harmed consumers and confirmed that customers across the nation have been overcharged. The suit also asserts that the company knows that it harms consumers by charging more than the price it advertises—citing the complaints that Dollar General has received, its own internal audits, and prior settlements with six state attorneys general and consumer protection agencies.

The FTC said that despite being aware of the overcharging problem, Dollar General has not implemented policies and practices to adequately solve the problem.

The FTC and the states allege that Dollar General’s practices violate state laws, the FTC Act, and the Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act (GLBA). The GLBA violations involve the use of false statements about pricing to obtain consumer information from debit cards, credit cards, and checks.

Responding to the lawsuit, Dollar General said that the FTC and states have suggested that the company has abandoned its mission and willfully disregarded the affordability needs of its customers.

“Nothing could be further from the truth,” Dollar General said.“Our goal is 100% accuracy between shelf and register prices in every store. As with other retailers and despite our policies and procedures, occasional price discrepancies can occur,” the company said. “When that happens, our store teams are instructed, empowered, and expected to make things right for the customer. In recent years, we have enhanced our price-accuracy processes and remain committed to continuous improvement.”

Dollar General said it has cooperated with the probe.

“We remain ready and willing to engage in reasonable, meaningful discussions to resolve this matter while keeping our focus on what has always been at the heart of Dollar General – serving our customers and the communities we call home,” the company said. “That commitment has not changed and will not change as we navigate this matter.”