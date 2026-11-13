Allstate has faced more than its fair share of TCPA litigation over the years and that trend is not ending just yet.

A consumer in Washington state has just filed a TCPA class action against the insurance giant arising from alleged AI voice outbound calls send by the Hardin Agency using a platform called InboundCD.

Consumer Steve Baus contends he was just minding his own business one blustery day in November, 2022 (4 years ago!) when he began receiving AI voice calls pitching him insurance. He claims he did not consent to these calls.

The calls were plainly lead generation calls– they identified the caller as “Consumer Insurance Association” and claimed they “work with major providers like Allstate, State Farm, and Farmers.” CIA is allegedly a dba of InboundCD.

Well the Hardin Agency was apparently buying leads from (the ironically named) InboundCD and a guy named “Glenn” called Steve back apologizing he was unable to take the transfer from the bot because he was on the phone.

“Glenn” apparently fessed to the call being an “AI prerecorded” call and Plaintiff told Glenn the call violated the TCPA.

But InboundCD allegedly went right ahead and AI called Steve again a few days later and again tried to transfer the call to Allstate.

Steve complained directly to Hardin who sent him to InboundCD. InboundCD sent Steve to its lawyer Ian Ballon from GT. And that resulted in a lawsuit.

The case is Baus v. Allstate, et. al. and involves claims for TCPA and CEMA against Allstate, Hardin and InboundCD. It is W.D. Wash. Case No. 2:26-cv-04337 for the curious. And it was brought by Northwest Debt Resolution –the same place Nathen Barton (Deserve to Win Ep. 57 guest) works!

The plaintiff seeks to represent the following classes:

All persons within the United States to whose residential telephone number

Defendants placed, or had placed on their behalf, one or more calls using an

artificial or prerecorded voice for the same purpose that Plaintiff was called from

four years prior to the filing of the Complaint through class certification.

and

All persons within the State of Washington to whose telephone number Defendants

placed, or had placed on their behalf, one or more calls using an artificial or

prerecorded voice for the same purpose that Plaintiff was caled from four years

prior to the filing of the Complaint through class certification.

A few pretty obvious take sways here: