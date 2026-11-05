Treasury and IRS Designate 6,576 New Qualified Opportunity Zones Under "QOZ 2.0"

On November 5, 2026, the U.S. Department of the Treasury (Treasury) and the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) announced the designation of 6,576 Qualified Opportunity Zones (QOZs) across all 50 states, the U.S. territories, and the District of Columbia. These designations are the first under the redesigned, permanent Opportunity Zone program enacted in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA) on July 4, 2025 (commonly referred to as QOZ 2.0 or OZ 2.0). Of the newly designated census tracts, 2,594 are in rural areas eligible for enhanced incentives.

The new zones take effect on January 1, 2027, and remain in place for 10 years. The designations were drawn from 25,332 eligible tracts (8,334 of them rural) identified by Treasury, meaning roughly one quarter of eligible tracts nationwide received the designation.

The Treasury has published a full list and map of the newly designated zones, along with poverty-rate and median-family-income data for each census tract.

“Today’s announcement of the new designations will help direct private investment to communities that stand to benefit most, and expand economic opportunity, support job creation, and unlock long-term growth in these communities across the country,” said Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. The program has generated more than $110 billion in private-sector investment since its creation in 2017.