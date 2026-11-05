New Scoreboard, Same Rulebook: What the Midterms Mean for Marijuana and Hemp

Based on reported election calls available Thursday, November 5, 2026. Results remain subject to counting and certification.

There is a particular kind of optimism (or pessimism) that arrives the morning after an election. Your preferred candidates won (or lost), the map looks different, and suddenly the things Washington could not get done yesterday seem inevitable tomorrow.

If you work in marijuana or hemp, you should embrace or wallow in that feeling. Just don’t build your compliance program around it.

The Associated Press reports that Democrats won control of both the House and Senate. Massachusetts voters rejected an effort to dismantle their adult-use marijuana market. Texas elected a new governor with a record of opposing the state’s proposed hemp THC ban, and Pennsylvania and Wisconsin are headed for unified Democratic control. That is a meaningful set of developments for an industry accustomed to spending election night reading the fine print.

But the question after this election cycle is not simply whether the political environment improved. It is whether the people who can change the law will do so before the law changes the industry.

For hemp, especially, that is not an academic question.

Washington: Winning the Coin Toss Is Not Winning the Game

The Democratic takeover changes who will control Congress’ agenda when the new Congress convenes in January. The White House has another two years on its lease. That gives reform advocates a different audience, but it also gives us a divided government. And under the Constitution’s bicameral passage and presentment requirements, winning the House and Senate is not the same thing as enacting legislation.

There is a real difference between controlling the agenda and controlling the outcome. A new majority can make cannabis legislation a priority. However, legislation still has to clear both chambers in the same form and go to the president. Trump’s stated plan to veto Democratic legislation presents another significant hurdle to turning that priority into law.

My takeaways include a broader point: This is a meaningful opportunity for reform advocates, not a reason to declare victory or dismiss the whole thing as more of the same. The interesting question is whether advocates can turn broader support for cannabis reform into agreement on something specific. We had plenty of the former. The latter has been harder to come by.

Banking is a good example. The 2026 Senate SAFE Banking proposal would provide specified protections for financial institutions serving state-sanctioned marijuana businesses. But a proposal and a federal safe harbor are two different things. Even the proposed protections would not require a bank to open an account or eliminate its compliance obligations.

The distinction matters to anyone who has heard “banking reform” and mentally spent a new line of credit. The proposal would still leave banks with compliance work to do, including suspicious transaction reporting, and with their own decisions about which customers to serve. A bank being allowed to take your money and a bank wanting to lend you money are not the same thing.

The practical question is which changes can attract an actual governing coalition: banking protections, a workable hemp framework, medical-marijuana implementation, broader marijuana reform, or some combination. Those are not interchangeable projects. Counting supporters of “cannabis reform” tells you less than counting votes for the language that actually reaches the floor.

There is also a calendar problem. Under the 20th Amendment, the new congressional terms begin January 3, 2027. The current Congress still holds the legislative pen in the meantime. That distinction matters a great deal more to hemp businesses than the color of the election map.

Hemp: The Clock Is Still Ticking

Back in September, I wrote on Budding Trends about what the federal hemp delay really meant. The important point then was that a reprieve was not a resolution. The election did not change that.

Section 781 of Public Law 119-37 rewrites the federal hemp definition, including a total-THC standard that counts THCA and a limit of 0.4 milligrams per container for specified THC and similar-effect cannabinoids in final hemp-derived cannabinoid products. That is milligrams per container, not per serving. It is not a small drafting detail.

The statute defines the relevant container as the innermost packaging in direct contact with the retail product, not the shipping carton. A 10-serving bottle does not get 10 separate allowances. And calling something a CBD product does not bypass the regulation if the product contains enough of the covered cannabinoids to exceed the threshold.

Congress subsequently limited the amendments’ application “until December 11, 2026.” The transition is not uniform: The exclusions for intermediate and final products containing cannabinoids that cannot naturally be produced by the cannabis plant are scheduled to begin November 12. The broader restrictions arrive at the December transition, absent another change in law. Businesses should plan conservatively for December 11 rather than make a business model depend on the interpretation of “until.”

Here is the election’s most immediate hemp implication: The newly elected Congress will not be seated in time to fix those approaching deadlines before they arrive. Any pre-deadline legislative rescue still has to get through the current Congress and across the president’s desk.

The options also remain different. The Hemp Planting Predictability Act proposes more time. The HEMP Act proposes an FDA-centered product-regulation framework. The Lawful Hemp Protection Act would repeal § 781 and take a different approach, and the Beverage Regulatory Parity Act proposes a beverage-specific exception within its own regulatory structure. These are proposed routes, not enacted exits. A delay, a replacement, and a product-specific exception would leave different businesses in different positions. Calling for a better playbook is easier than agreeing on the next play. I would like to see a workable federal framework that distinguishes products, establishes meaningful safety standards, and gives legitimate businesses rules they can actually follow. But hoping the new Congress will be more receptive is not an inventory strategy for this Congress’ deadline.

Massachusetts: Sometimes the Win Is Keeping What You Already Have

Massachusetts provides the clearest direct marijuana-policy result of the night. GBH reports that the AP projected the defeat of Question 8, the effort to reverse the state’s adult-use marijuana framework.

This was not a vote to open a new market. It was a vote against dismantling an existing one. In upholding the initiative’s certification in Pineau v. Attorney General, the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court described a proposal that would repeal the adult-use regulatory and tax chapters, remove protections for recreational home growing, and leave the medical program in place. Its defeat leaves the existing adult-use framework standing, rather than replacing it with the proposed rollback.

For operators who have invested in facilities, employees, licenses, and long-term obligations, that is a very real win. Regulatory stability rarely makes the election-night highlight reel, but it does make it easier to run a business.

I would not read one state’s result as a nationwide guarantee against future restrictions, or as an endorsement of every rule governing the existing market. I would read it as evidence that preserving a regulated industry can be its own political objective. Sometimes the win is in protecting the lead: keeping the market beneath an existing license from disappearing.

Texas: New Leadership, Same Rulebook

Texas may be the most interesting state-level hemp development. Election reporting identifies Gina Hinojosa as the winner over Greg Abbott and James Talarico as the winner of the U.S. Senate race. Both voted against the 2025 hemp THC ban proposal. More directly relevant to the state’s hemp fight, Vikki Goodwin has defeated incumbent Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick for his former position. Patrick was a leading advocate of the 2025 hemp THC ban; Goodwin campaigned on changing those restrictions. That is not a small personnel change.

Before we turn this into a tidy partisan story, remember that Abbott himself vetoed SB 3. That disagreement was not simply about whether hemp should be legal or illegal. It was also about what regulation should look like, who should write it, and how far those rules should go. The election changes that conversation. It does not erase the regulatory one.

Texas has adopted agency restrictions, including testing rules that count converted THCA toward total delta-9 THC. Separately, the Texas Supreme Court upheld the challenged scheduling action concerning manufactured delta-8 in Texas Department of State Health Services v. Sky Marketing Corp. Those developments do not vanish because a new governor is elected.

The testing rules have their own lawsuit, Texas Department of State Health Services v. Texas Hemp Business Council. The appellate court lifted its temporary reinstatement of injunctive relief in June, leaving the rules operative unless a later court order provides otherwise; that dispute is separate from Sky Marketing.

A successor can change the governor’s executive order. Already-adopted agency rules and statutory requirements are another matter; changing them requires the applicable rulemaking or legislative process, or effective judicial relief. The distinction is especially important for businesses that hear “new governor” and translate it into “old products can go back on the shelf.”

Goodwin’s win is consequential, but Republicans retained the Texas Senate, according to the Tribune. The chamber’s rules matter to the power she can exercise. Nathan Johnson’s victory in the attorney general’s race adds another reason to watch the state’s litigation posture, not a reason to assume any pending case will disappear.

My advice is to watch the actual play calls: what the incoming administration proposes, who controls the legislative machinery, and what the agencies put in writing. Political sympathy is useful. An operative rule is more useful.

Pennsylvania and Wisconsin: A Clearer Path Ahead

For the more optimistic part of this story, look to Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. NBC reports that Democrats will hold the governor’s office and both legislative chambers in each state. That is a meaningful change on the path to reform. It is also why I would not dismiss this election as merely a different set of people explaining why nothing can get done.

Pennsylvania illustrates the next problem. Support for legalization is not agreement on how to sell cannabis. Contemporary reporting identified competing state-store and private-retail approaches, along with unresolved social equity questions. Those choices determine who can enter the market and what an existing operator’s investment may be worth. The election may clear a lane; lawmakers still have to agree on tangible next steps.

Wisconsin, meanwhile, is already talking about a timetable. Assembly Democratic Leader Greta Neubauer told WKOW that Democrats intend to legalize marijuana within the next one to two years. That is not an opening date for a neighborhood dispensary. But it is a concrete reason for optimism: Legalization is a stated priority of the people who will decide which bills move. They still have to agree on the details and keep their members together. The election did not finish that work. It gave reform supporters a better opportunity to get it started.

Idaho’s “No” Is Not Legalization

Marijuana Moment reports that Idaho voters rejected the constitutional amendment aimed at reserving drug-legalization authority for the Legislature. That is a result about preserving a possible route to future reform, not about authorizing marijuana sales today. Idaho’s existing marijuana prohibitions remain the starting point.

That distinction belongs in the headline, not the footnote. Protecting the ability to ask voters a question is not the same thing as voters answering a legalization question.

None of These Results Automatically Change Medical Marijuana Rescheduling

Finally, none of this should distract medical marijuana operators from the federal compliance obligations already in front of them.

The April 2026 rescheduling order covers FDA-approved marijuana drug products and state-licensed medical marijuana, not marijuana generally. Adult-use marijuana outside the covered categories remains Schedule I. Covered medical activity still has federal registration and regulatory requirements, subject to the rule’s specified transitional authority. A dual-market operator cannot treat its adult-use inventory as rescheduled simply because it also holds a medical license.

DEA’s October 30 Medical Marijuana Timely Applicant Information expects timely applicants to verify trading partners and establish compliant supply chains no later than November 29.

The election is not a reason to put that assignment at the bottom of the pile. Whatever Congress may do next year, a purchasing department needs to know who it can buy from this month.

So, What Should the Industry Do with This Cycle’s Results?

Separate three things: what voters decided, what officials might do next, and what your business must do now.

For advocates of cannabis liberalization, there is room for optimism in these results. Massachusetts preserved an existing market. Texas elected new leadership that supports at least some cannabis legalization. Pennsylvania and Wisconsin may have a promising future, and Washington will have a different congressional majority. There are new conversations worth having and new officials worth educating.

But I would resist the temptation to treat a favorable political forecast as anything more than that. For hemp, the immediate work is still in the lame duck. For medical marijuana, the hard work of DEA compliance continues. For everyone, it is still in the language of the law rather than the promises of the campaign.

We campaign in poetry. We govern in prose. Buckle up.

Thanks for stopping by.

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