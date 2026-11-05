Biotech Is Showing What an Open Window Really Looks Like

Key Takeaways

Biotech is benefiting from diversification away from AI. Specialist and crossover investors are returning to biopharma as they seek exposure beyond AI-heavy portfolios.

Specialist and crossover investors are returning to biopharma as they seek exposure beyond AI-heavy portfolios. M&A provides an important backstop to the IPO market. Active pharmaceutical dealmaking creates strategic alternatives for biotech companies, making the financing story less dependent on a successful public offering.

Active pharmaceutical dealmaking creates strategic alternatives for biotech companies, making the financing story less dependent on a successful public offering. Late-stage private financing can be a bridge to the public markets. Strong private rounds can provide the runway and clinical maturity companies need to pursue an IPO or another strategic path.

Strong private rounds can provide the runway and clinical maturity companies need to pursue an IPO or another strategic path. Certain therapeutic areas are attracting specialist capital. Obesity and cardiometabolic disease, oncology, autoimmune and inflammatory disease, RNA and genetic medicines, and ophthalmology are key areas to watch.

Obesity and cardiometabolic disease, oncology, autoimmune and inflammatory disease, RNA and genetic medicines, and ophthalmology are key areas to watch. Policy uncertainty should be managed, not predicted. Companies should maintain flexibility and adequate runway to navigate regulatory, reimbursement, funding, and potential shutdown-related risks.

Biotech has been the bright spot in a selective IPO market, and the reason is not indiscriminate risk appetite. Investors are discriminating aggressively, and biotech gives them something to discriminate on.

Why biotech is working

First, biotech is one of the few sectors where an IPO still works as a financing event rather than just an exit. Investors are used to underwriting clinical, regulatory, and IP risk, and they focus on milestones, IP defensibility, pipeline breadth, and whether the raise provides enough runway to reach the next value-inflecting event.

Second, biotech offers a different risk factor in a market dominated by AI. A June 2026 PitchBook report described crossover investors, mutual funds, and hedge funds rotating back toward biopharma to diversify AI-heavy portfolios. Biopharma IPOs were being consistently upsized: Kailera’s April offering substantially exceeded its $500 million target, and Avalyn raised more than $100 million above expectations.

Third, there is a functioning M&A backstop. Pharma companies with substantial cash are replenishing pipelines. Eli Lilly alone had announced more than $20 billion in acquisitions by that point in 2026, including its reported $7.8 billion Centessa and $7 billion Kelonia deals. Credible strategic optionality means the underwriting case isn’t binary.

What to expect through year end and into 2027

I expect more biotech IPOs, but not a flood. My base case is a selective continuation of the window. Companies with compelling clinical data, credible crossover sponsorship, and a clear use of proceeds should get deals done. Earlier or less differentiated companies will keep relying on private rounds, PIPEs, and other alternatives.

The financing data shows where specialist capital is going: a $287 million Series D1 for CORXEL in cardiometabolic disease, a $200 million Series C for ADARx in RNA therapeutics, a $207.5 million Series C for Aviceda, and a $200 million private placement for Inhibrx. These are not IPO predictions, but I would watch obesity and cardiometabolic disease, oncology, autoimmune and inflammatory disease, RNA and genetic medicines, and ophthalmology. The common denominator is differentiated science, defensible IP, and clinical evidence that can support a discrete revaluation milestone.

For 1H 2027, the outlook is constructive but selective. The strongest candidates will use late-2026 financings to build runway and clinical maturity. Preparation is now continuous, and a board with sufficient runway can choose among another private round, an IPO, a strategic collaboration, or M&A.

Policy and shutdown risk

I’ll leave the partisan readings of the election to others. Issuers and investors should watch the concrete variables: FDA policy and leadership, drug pricing and reimbursement, NIH funding, tax treatment, and antitrust enforcement.

On a possible shutdown, prepare operationally rather than trade on a prediction. A prolonged shutdown in late 2025 stalled Q4 momentum after a Q3 rate cut had revived IPO activity. Build timing flexibility into the calendar, preserve runway, and identify regulatory dependencies early, so a short administrative delay never becomes a liquidity problem.

The bottom line

Capital is available, but for identifiable milestones, differentiated science, and credible sponsors. Optionality beats perfection, liquidity beats price, and readiness beats hope. Companies that wait for a perfect window before doing the work are usually too late when it arrives.