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Personal Finance

"The Estate Planner," November/December 2026

By Shumaker,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hwyuD_1GnpqaXs00

Download The Estate Planner

Below is a brief glance of what you’ll find in the November/December 2026 issue of The Estate Planner.

  • An audit can benefit your estate plan
  • Settling an estate: After death, what becomes of the deceased's debts?
  • When making a net gift, the recipient pays the gift tax
  • Estate Planning Red Flag: How your estate plan accounts for your grandchildren isn't equal
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