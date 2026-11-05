Privacy Tip #515 – Digital Parenting Week

Last week was Digital Parenting Week. I must admit that I was not aware it existed, but certainly believe it’s a good idea. Parents must talk to their kids about the risks of the digital world and how to protect themselves. I previously commented on tips to strengthen children’s privacy in a digital world in a previous Privacy Tip The post still resonates and is applicable today.

In honor of Digital Parenting Week, the Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF) has published some tech tips to help parents with navigating discussions with their kids on how they “can work together to co-curate a digital safety plan that helps all members of the family enjoy the benefits of technology while protecting their online privacy and safety.” I am a big fan of EFF, and their suggestion that parents work together with their kids to talk about what they want to protect, who they want to protect it from, how bad are the consequences if we fail, how likely is it that we will need to protect it, how much trouble are we willing to go through to try to prevent potential consequences, and who are our allies, give parents a clear strategy on how to approach the issue in a non-threatening way. I highly recommend reading the piece to give ideas on how to start a conversation with kids about a tough subject-matter.