Montana Adopts Ballot Initiative to Ban Corporate Election Spending, in Direct Conflict with Citizens United

On Tuesday, voters in Montana approved I-194, a ballot initiative to prohibit corporations and LLCs from making any contributions or expenditures to support or oppose state candidates or ballot questions. While a majority of Montana voters supported I-194, also known as the “Montana Plan Act,” the initiative’s total ban on corporate spending in state elections, including corporate independent expenditures, is in clear conflict with the Supreme Court’s 2010 decision in Citizens United v. FEC, which struck down legal prohibitions against corporate independent spending.

Under the terms of I-194, no “artificial persons”—including both corporations and limited liability companies—may exercise “political spending power” in connection with Montana elections, including by making campaign contributions to candidates or by making expenditures with their corporate treasury funds to support or oppose candidates or ballot questions in the state. The initiative applies to any corporate entity that is organized under Montana law or that transacts business or holds property in the state.

Notably, I-194 makes clear that “transacting business” in Montana includes the making of any campaign contributions or expenditures in state elections, effectively extending the ban to out-of-state organizations that make expenditures in Montana’s state elections. Any corporation or LLC that violates I-194’s spending prohibition will forfeit its corporate privileges in Montana, including limited liability and perpetual duration.

Although I-194 is written as a limitation on the powers and privileges conferred under Montana corporate law, it runs directly counter to the Citizens United decision, which held that the First Amendment does not permit government to restrict corporate independent spending “based on the speaker’s corporate identity,” given that “independent expenditures, including those made by corporations, do not give rise to corruption or the appearance of corruption.” And by barring corporations from making contributions or expenditures concerning ballot questions in Montana, I-194 conflicts with other Supreme Court precedents, including First National Bank of Boston v. Bellotti, a 1978 decision establishing that the First Amendment does not permit a state to restrict corporate expenditures on ballot questions.

Montana’s approval of I-194 follows the Hawaii Legislature’s enactment of a nearly identical ban on corporate contributions and expenditures in state elections earlier this year. Hawaii’s law has already prompted the filing of at least two lawsuits in federal court, including one brought by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, arguing that the state’s ban on corporate election spending is unconstitutional in light of Citizens United.

I-194 will take effect in Montana on January 1, 2027.