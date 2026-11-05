General Motors Inks $220M Settlement Over Drivers’ Data

On October 29, 2026, General Motors (GM) agreed to pay $220 million to 35 state Attorneys General over allegations that its Smart Driver program associated with its OnStar service violated the privacy of users. The AGs alleged that GM illegally sold drivers’ private location and driving behavior data to brokers without users’ consent, who then sold it to insurers that allegedly used it to set and increase auto insurance rates.

The complaint against GM included allegations that the data collected and sold included: “huge volumes of consumer driver behavior information, such as hard braking, hard acceleration, hard cornering, crossing of a designated high-speed threshold, seat belt usage, late night driving, and trip time and duration for such events.” Through the OnStar program, GM also collected “precise geolocation data linked to identifiable personal information, including name, address and Vehicle Identification Number.” The geolocation data included latitude and longitude, elevation, speed and a trip identifier that could tie together to “identify the entire route of a specific trip taken by a single vehicle.” Precise geolocation data was collected every three seconds from the time the user turned the vehicle on until the ignition was turned off. The complaint alleged that GM’s enrollment process failed to disclose the sale of their data and “contradicted its representations … that it would only share anonymous driving data with insurance companies. In reality, GM sold the identifiable driving data of all Smart Driver participants” to third parties for its repackaging and sale to insurance companies. The complaint alleges that GM made over $20 million from the sale of the data.

In addition to the settlement amount, the Consent Decree provides that GM agrees to limit the driving data that it collects, obtain express consent from drivers before collecting or sharing the data, develop, implement and maintain a comprehensive information privacy program for the collected driver data, including being transparent with drivers about the collection, use and sale of driver data, employ a Chief Privacy Officer, perform data protection assessments when engaging in a new high risk processing activity, implement data minimization efforts, provide consumers with a transparent privacy notice, and obtain express consent prior to collecting or using driver data. All of these items are solid measures to employ when collecting the type of data that is the subject matter of the settlement.

This settlement follows GM’s prior agreement to pay California $12.7 million to settle an investigation into its alleged sale of driver data to data brokers, and a January 2025 settlement with the Federal Trade Commission to refrain from disclosing vehicle geolocation and driver behavior data to consumer reporting agencies.

Drivers should be aware that their cars are collecting large amounts of very specific data about the functionality of the car, and the behavior of the driver. Be sure to read the privacy policies of the manufacturer so you are educated about the data collected, and used on your vehicle and your driving behavior, and make informed consent prior to the collection and use of that data.