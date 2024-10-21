Open in App
    Adams County under burn ban until Nov. 21

    By Jan Griffey,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42tkUr_0wGC4sWk00

    NATCHEZ — The Adams County Board of Supervisors approved a burn ban for Adams County until Nov. 21.

    Darryl Smith, Adams County Fire Services Coordinator, said conditions are far too dry for burning leaves, tree limbs, or debris.

    Smith said the last rain received in the county was on Sept. 26 and Sept. 27, and no appreciable rain is in the forecast for the foreseeable future.

    Smith said the following activities are exempt from the burn ban: outdoor burning of materials other than rubbish where the fuel being burned is contained in an incinerator, outdoor fireplaces, barbecue grills, or barbecue pits that have a total fuel area of three feet or less in diameter and two feet or less in height, used for pleasure, cooking, warmth, or similar purposes. All other burning is prohibited until at least Nov. 21.

    The post Adams County under burn ban until Nov. 21 appeared first on Mississippi's Best Community Newspaper .

