Jung’s 6 TD runs lead Porter’s Chapel Academy to stunning road win at WCCA

WOODVILLE — Even though Porter’s Chapel Academy senior Jase Jung is listed as a wide receiver on offense, he played more like a running back as he amassed six touchdown runs in the Eagles’ 42-36 win over the road over the Wilkinson County Christian Academy Rams last Friday night.

It was not only Senior Night at WCCA, but it was also the Rams’ “Pink Out” Game in honor of October being Breast Cancer Awareness Month. And the players wore pink jerseys and this game was a way to acknowledge those who may have died from cancer, is still battling this disease, or who even beat cancer.

Apparently, Porter’s Chapel Academy (6-4) didn’t get the message. And while Rams senior quarterback Jacob Sessions did all he could to lead them to victory with 341 total yards of offense and five total touchdowns – three passing and two rushing – they had no answer for Jung, who had touchdown runs of 12, 3, 3, 9, and 35 yards in regulation as well as the game-winner from 10 yards out in overtime after the Eagles’ defense kept WCCA out of the end zone when it had the ball.

Sessions completed eight of 12 passes for 179 yards with all three of his TD passes going to Easton Buteaux, who ended with seven catches for 172 yards. Sessions also had 16 carries for 162 yards and three touchdowns.

Even though the Rams had a balanced offense with 186 yards on the ground and 179 yards through the air, the one thing their defense could not do was stop the run. Led by Jung, the Eagles racked up 245 total rushing yards on 40 carries — that’s just over six yards a carry.

Tucker Freeman led the defense with 16 tackles, one sack, and one fumble recovery. Gauge Metz had 11 tackles while Dax Doyle had 10 tackles. Charles Grezaffi, who was held in check offensively, had 10 tackles and one fumble recovery on defense.

WCCA (7-3) next plays at Briarfield Acadmey at 7 p.m. next Friday in the regular-season finale.

