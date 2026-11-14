DOBSON — Two Surry Community College curriculum students were recently awarded the State Employees Credit Union People Helping People Scholarship established by the member-funded State Employees’ Credit Union Foundation to assist students across North Carolina in obtaining their educational goals.

Alexis Landeros-Pineda and Areil Washington each received a $5,000 scholarship. Their scholarship awards were presented during the October Surry Community College Board of Trustees meeting.

Landeros-Pineda is a graduate of Surry Early College High School and Surry Community College, where she earned a diploma in business administration, along with certificates in accounting and finance, community Spanish interpreting, and bookkeeping. She is the daughter of Leobardo and Antonia Landeros.

Washington graduated from Mount Airy High School and is enrolled in the accounting and finance program at Surry Community College. She is the daughter of Natalia Washington.

The scholarships were presented by Dr. Ashley Morrison, college senior vice president and chief academic officer; Julie Edwards, credit union vice president/city executive, Dobson; Brea Hull, credit union senior vice president, Mount Airy; and Jennifer Pardue, college director of College and Career Readiness and Dobson branch advisory board member.

Since being established, the People Helping People Scholarship program represents an annual commitment of more than $5 million, with a collective total of over $81 million since the initial scholarship funding began in 2005.

With the combined commitments for the credit union Bridge to Career and People Helping People Community College Scholarship programs, foundation funding for the NC Community College System totals more than $1.5 million annually.

Surry Community College’s Financial Aid Office assists students with finding the funds necessary to pursue an education by helping them discover scholarships. Contact SCC’s Financial Aid Office at 336-386-3341 or financialaid@surry.edu for more information.