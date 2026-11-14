Christmas is just around the corner, which means it’s time for an annual effort to provide a brighter holiday for children.

The Operation Christmas Child shoebox campaign will get into high gear during National Collection Week, which begins Monday and runs through Nov. 23.

It involves volunteers packing shoeboxes filled with gifts which will be distributed to children in need around the world, many who are suffering from war, poverty, disease and disaster, according to organizers.

The Samaritan’s Purse project seeks fun toys, school supplies and personal-care items for kids, through a number of drop-off locations.

Included are four in Mount Airy-Surry County and one in Cana, Virginia.

Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 244 million gift-filled shoeboxes to millions of children in 175-plus countries and territories, information from the group states.

In 2026, campaign officials hope to generate enough to reach 12.8 million children in partnership with churches.

Local drop-off sites

Participating shoebox packers in the Operation Christmas Child campaign, which typically include groups and individuals, can take shoebox gifts to the nearest drop-off location during convenient hours of operation.

• Bannertown Baptist Church is a longtime collection site, located at 1834 Westfield Road, Mount Airy, along with other drop-off points at:

• Dobson Church of Christ at 165 Dobson Church of Christ Road in Dobson.

• Fellowship Baptist Church, 1421 Little Mountain Church Road in Ararat.

• Poplar Springs Baptist Church at 193 Fellowship Way in the State Road community.

• Hope Community Church, 14350 Fancy Gap Highway in Cana, Virginia.

Other locations will be open in adjoining counties, with signs to identify each.

Daily schedules are in place for the shoebox drop-off location starting Monday and continuing through Nov. 23, eight days altogether.

The complete itinerary can be accessed at https://samaritanspurse.org/operation-christmas-child/drop-off-locations/?utm_source=OCC-ToolKit&utm_campaign=m_YOCC-PRRE&utm_content=OCC-Drop-off-locations

A step-by-step guide on how to pack a shoebox and what should be included also is available at that website.