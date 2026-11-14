Three Surry County volleyball teams shared the Foothills Middle School Athletic Conference regular season championship.

Central, Gentry and Mount Airy middle schools each finished with a 12-2 conference record. Each team defeated the other two once during the regular season.

Mount Airy drew the top seed for the conference tournament, while Central received the second seed and Gentry the third.

Meadowview and Pilot Mountain were the No. 4 and No. 5 seeds, respectively, with identical 7-7 records. Chestnut Grove finished sixth in the regular season at 5-9, followed by Piney Grove at 4-10 and Southeastern Stokes at 2-12.

The top three seeds all swept their opponents 2-0 in the first round of the conference tournament. Mount Airy beat Southeastern, Central beat Piney Grove and Gentry beat Chestnut Grove.

Meadowview defeated Pilot Mountain 2-1 in the remaining quarterfinal matchup.

Mount Airy advanced to the championship match by beating Meadowview 2-0, while Gentry beat Central 2-1 in the other semifinal.

The championship match between Mount Airy and Gentry was held at Surry Central High School. The teams split the first two sets before Gentry won the third to claim the tournament title.

Gentry was coached by Alicia Norman and Tess Ramey. Players included: Kali Pruitt, Bristol Holder, Layken Rodgers, Isabella Cabrera, Abby Sutherland, Millie Kate Stanley, Adi Phillips, Lea Ochoa and Savanah Castano.

Although they came up short in the conference tournament, Central and Mount Airy were recognized as regular season co-conference champions alongside Gentry.

Central was coached by Kassi Gage and Alicia Bazonski. Players included: Mia Faistl, Eliza Richardson, Hannah Smith, Marcy Baker, Isabella Garcia, Jaelynn Wright, Anistyn Kiger, Maya González, Chloe Shore and Kaitlyn Clonch.

Mount Airy was coached by Ocean Rowe and Crystal Selba. Players included: Evelyn Casstevens, Gracie Key, Aliyana Fritzner, Gracie Steelman, Ila Wilmoth, Ellie Kniskern, KJ Hall and Evie Frazier.