Mount Airy advanced to the Sweet 16 with its most dominant rushing performance in three years.

The No. 6-seeded Granite Bears ran for 439 yards and seven touchdowns to beat Union Academy 50-22 in the second round of the 3A football state playoffs. Two Granite Bears surpassed 100 rushing yards, while five scored touchdowns.

The Nov. 13 victory marked Mount Airy’s highest rushing total in a game since going for 459 yards against Murphy in 2023.

Kylan Mason led Mount Airy with 131 rushing yards and a touchdown on just five carries. The senior’s first touch of the game was a 63-yard touchdown run.

“What Kylan does for us is so special,” Mount Airy coach Austin Taylor said.

Mason has more than 1,800 rushing yards and 20 rushing touchdowns on the season.

When Mason exited the game midway through the second quarter with a leg injury, multiple Granite Bears stepped up to help fill his role.

Freshman Bates Currin and senior Alex Spainhour each scored twice, with Currin going for 105 rushing yards and Spainhour 95.

Sophomore Ronald Locklear added two carries for 54 yards and a touchdown in the third quarter, then freshman Alex McDaniel Bell capped Mount Airy’s season-high 50-point performance with a 54-yard touchdown.

“It was great to see a bunch of young guys stepping up and making plays,” Taylor said. “And of course our offensive line played great.”

Mount Airy had 12 runs of at least 10 yards, including five of at least 30 yards.

The Bears’ only hiccup on offense was a second-quarter fumble recovered by the Cardinals’ Asher Suttle.

No. 11 Union Academy’s offense was the polar opposite of Mount Airy’s. While the Granite Bears attempted only one pass, a 13-yard completion from Spainhour to Jasper Wilmoth, the visiting Cardinals went to the air 43 times.

Union Academy quarterback Nico Mendoza completed 23 of 43 passes for 352 yards. After falling behind 37-0 in the third quarter, Mendoza threw three touchdown passes of 28 yards, 27 yards and 45 yards – the last of which came with no time left on the clock.

“It was a unique challenge for us, and that’s something we’ve worked on a lot this year,” Taylor said of facing a pass-heavy offense. “That quarterback is really special. He has a great arm, and he can make any throw on the field. We knew that coming in.”

Parker Frashier was the Cardinals’ leading receiver with 10 catches for 128 yards. Jaequan Timmons wasn’t far behind with six catches for 88 yards and two touchdowns.

Ethan Parker caught the touchdown pass at the end of the fourth quarter.

Mount Airy’s J.D. Bohart intercepted Mendoza in the second quarter, while Mason, Solomon Washington and Zion Martin were among those who broke up passes.

Union Academy failed to establish its run game, finishing with only 11 rushing yards. The Cardinals’ longest rush of the night was an 11-yard scramble by Mendoza, but tackles for loss chipped away at Union Academy’s total.

Mason, Washington, Chance Utt and Miles Fonville recorded tackles for loss for Mount Airy, while Landon Wood and Will Vaden each sacked Mendoza once.

The Bears and Cardinals had their third postseason meeting since 2021. Mount Airy has won all three by large margins: 75-0 in 2021, 55-3 in 2023 and now 50-22 in 2026.

Union Academy ends its season with an 8-4 record, while Mount Airy improved to 9-3.

The Granite Bears will travel to No. 3 Hendersonville on Nov. 20 for their sixth consecutive Sweet 16 appearance.

Hendersonville (11-0) had a first-round bye before beating No. 14 East Surry 52-26.

The winner will advance to the Elite Eight to take on either No. 2 Shelby (10-1) or No. 10 West Wilkes (9-3).

Scoring

(11) Union Academy — 0 0 8 14 — 22

(6) Mount Airy — 16 14 14 6 — 50

1Q

6:46 MA Touchdown — Kylan Mason 63-yard run (Bates Currin run) — 0-8

3:33 MA Touchdown — Bates Currin 33-yard run (Bates Currin run) — 0-16

2Q

4:22 MA Touchdown — Bates Currin 8-yard run (J.D. Bohart kick) — 0-23

1:31 MA Touchdown — Alex Spainhour 28-yard run (J.D. Bohart kick) — 0-30

3Q

8:57 MA Touchdown — Alex Spainhour 15-yard run (J.D. Bohart kick) — 0-37

3:20 UA Touchdown — Jaequan Timmons 28-yard pass from Nico Mendoza (Jaequan Timmons pass from Nico Mendoza) — 8-37

0:42 MA Touchdown — Ronald Locklear 49-yard run (J.D. Bohart kick) — 8-44

4Q

8:55 UA Touchdown — Jaequan Timmons 27-yard pass from Nico Mendoza (Jaequan Timmons pass from Nico Mendoza) — 16-44

7:03 MA Touchdown — Alex McDaniel Bell 54-yard run (Kick blocked) — 16-50

0:00 UA Touchdown — Ethan Parker 45-yard pass from Nico Mendoza (time expired before extra point) — 22-50