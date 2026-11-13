Military members serving together during wartime become bosom buddies who help each other through the struggle, only to sometimes go their separate ways afterward to all corners of the country — maybe never seeing each other again.

While that was the case with local resident Arlis Thomas and Louis Moraga of California for 54 years, they have managed to reconnect recently.

The two last saw each other in 1972, Thomas recalled Wednesday before delivering an invocation for Mount Airy’s annual Veterans Day program at Blackmon Amphitheatre.

He is now a Baptist preacher along with serving with the local Veterans of Foreign Wars Honor Guard.

Fast-forwarding to 2026, Moraga recently ran across an online article published by The Mount Airy News in 2021, which reported on a Memorial Day event then at which Thomas was the featured speaker.

One thing led to another, including Moraga calling the newspaper, and Moraga subsequently was able to contact his old friend by telephone.

“I came home from church on a Wednesday night and there was a message on my phone,” Thomas said of a recent encounter that led to him calling Moraga back.

“We talked for an hour — I couldn’t believe it,” Thomas said of being able to converse with Moraga after all these years.

The California man, now 77, had a similar reaction.

“Oh, my God, you can’t believe it,” he said of the two reuniting — albeit by telephone.

“I was almost in tears,” Moraga added Thursday, saying he and Thomas also spoke again Wednesday night.

“It’s so good to hear from him.”

”Depended on each other”

The two men hit it off while serving together.

“We met in 1970 in Vietnam,” Moraga recalled, after Thomas had been drafted into the Army in 1969. “We became friends and often depended on each other while we were there.”

They were in the 632nd HEM Company, part of the 79th Maintenance Battalion, with HEM standing for Heavy Equipment Maintenance.

Despite their long separation, thoughts of Moraga’s wartime pal were never far from his mind as the years passed.

The California man, who worked in the trucking industry, said he sometimes would see big rigs from Mount Airy companies on the roadways during his travels.

“I always thought of Arlis,” Moraga said of those occasions.

During his sometimes-emotional Memorial Day speech in 2021, Thomas said he was glad to make it back from the Vietnam War while feeling “a little guilty” because others didn’t.

Now that the two veterans who did survive the conflict have established lines of communication, they “hopefully” will get together in person, Thomas said Wednesday, which was echoed by Moraga.

“I would love to get out there to North Carolina and spend some time with him.”