Last week, Downtown Mount Airy celebrated the tenth anniversary of its annual Girls Night Out holiday edition event, bringing economic impacts to more than 40 small businesses that participated.

The event was held Nov. 5 from 4-8 p.m. and consisted of many businesses and vendors offering pop-up experiences, discounts and giveaways to customers. Many stores extended their hours for the event.

According to Morgan Johnson, executive director of Mount Airy Downtown, participants took part in hands-on activities, including bingo and free trolley rides that were provided by the Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce.

“Other activities included a flower bar at Blue Bear Café, permanent jewelry and designer purse pop-ups at Remember When Antiques, ornament-making at House of Posh, red light therapy at Varsity Club Fitness, and a silent disco at Thirsty Souls,” she said, later adding, “These collaborations helped introduce customers to new businesses and gave local makers and entrepreneurs an opportunity to reach new audiences.”

The event was formed by Mount Airy Downtown’s Promotions Committee, which is comprised of owners of businesses, other community members and volunteers. Johnson wrote that the committee aimed to increase participation with stores and businesses downtown and develop creative partnership by having a say in the event’s programming.

“That approach has helped the event grow while keeping the focus on supporting the businesses that make downtown special,” she wrote.

According to her statistics and findings, Johnson said that more than 4,000 people visited downtown for Girls Night Out, and that visitations by hour increased nearly 40% during event hours compared to last year, bringing with it economic growth and other added benefits.

“Events like this are about more than one evening of sales,” she wrote. “They bring new customers through the doors, encourage shoppers to explore businesses they may not have visited before and help build relationships that lead to return visits.”

Melissa Toney, owner of Melissa’s Butterfly Boutique, recently opened her brick-and-mortar store downtown and was one business owner who participated in the event.

“We wanted to see how it would go, but we absolutely loved it,” she said. “It went good here.”

Toney gave out Bible bags to customers who stopped by her business at the event. She said based on her experience, Girls Night Out helped draw more people from across Surry County to the downtown area and helped her introduce them to the Davis Arcade Hallway, which is where her store is located.

“We enjoyed doing it, and we hope to see it again next year,” she said. “It was just a blessing to be able to have new faces come down through here.”

Johnson said the organization will continue to host other holiday-themed events downtown, including Merry on Main, Small Business Saturday and Home for the Holidays.