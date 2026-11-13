Ahead of the county canvass that will be held by the Surry County Board of Elections to certify election results on Friday just before noon, the board met Thursday morning to conduct a hand-to-eye sample audit. The meeting was held in Room A of the Surry County Service Center.

In compliance with North Carolina General Statute 163-182.1(b)(1), each county in the state must conduct a sample audit following the election and before the county canvass in order to ensure the accuracy of voting equipment. These audits were conducted by bipartisan teams in a meeting open to the public.

“Required by state law, the sample audit count helps ensure the reliability of election results tabulated by machine,” reads the North Carolina State Board of Elections policy.

Under statute compliance, the board randomly selected a “statistically significant” number of precincts or absentee and early voting ballot groupings, which consisted of two randomly selected precincts.

Team members then counted votes for one predetermined contest across both precincts they audited. For the 2026 midterm elections, the county boards selected to audit the senate race from randomly selected precincts Stewarts Creek #2 and Eldora.

After each of these ballots were audited, the results were then compared to the official counts from the machine, and any variances in ballot counts were noted and sent to the state board of elections, provided with reasons for these variations.

According to the Surry County Board of Elections, minor variances can occur, and are typically the result of human error in hand-eye audit counts, voter error with write-in entries or machine error due to improper marking of a voter’s selection.

During the 10-day long canvassing process following Election Day, certain absentee and all provisional ballots are counted, resulting in adjustments being made to ballot count in local and state elections.

Provisional ballots proved to be statistically significant in determining the winner for some of these races, such as the 5th Congressional District race.

Upon Election Night, Chuck Hubbard was in the lead by 99 votes, with Virginia Foxx briefly taking the lead as each county in the district began reporting provisional ballots this past Tuesday. Local ballots proved to be influential in the race during the week following Election Day, with Surry County reporting the third highest number of provisional ballots across the district.

As of Thursday morning, Hubbard was back in the lead by 335 votes.

The race is expected to be called later during Friday’s canvass. This race’s ballot count, along with other races, all have the possibility to change Friday based on military and overseas absentee ballots or any other ballots challenged by county boards of election. Contests that meet the qualifications for a recount will take place after the county canvass.