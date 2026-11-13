On the surface, Kendall and Jessica Yarboro of Pilot Mountain were attending Mount Airy’s annual Veterans Day parade as supportive parents.

“Our son’s in the East Surry band,” Jessica explained regarding its participation in Wednesday’s procession along with other local high school groups.

But the parade and Veterans Day itself had a deeper meaning for Kendall Yarboro, who saw it as a way to honor two family members who had fought in major U.S. conflicts.

“My dad, he served in Vietnam,” said Yarboro, while his grandfather was in the midst of fierce fighting during World War II.

Refuge in enemy foxhole

The latter’s experience is especially compelling, with Coba Yarboro (pronounced Coby) seriously wounded during the Battle of Metz in November 1944.

It occurred in the French city by that name, then part of Nazi Germany, where the U.S. Third Army was commanded by George Patton and eventually captured Metz.

“He fell into a foxhole with a dead German soldier and played dead,” Kendall said of his grandfather’s efforts to elude capture by the enemy.

The 82nd anniversary of Coba Yarboro, a Roxboro native, being wounded occurred this month, his grandson pointed out while awaiting Wednesday’s parade rolling through downtown Mount Airy.

While his grandfather would survive World War II and return home to North Carolina, he brought along a reminder of his experience in France.

Coba carried shrapnel from his wounding until the day he died in 1991, Kendall Yarboro said.

Kendall’s father, Jimmy Yarboro, is a living survivor of the Vietnam War, his son said.