Granite Bears pull away for 7-2 playoff win

Mount Airy advanced to the Sweet 16 of the 3A state playoffs with a 7-2 victory over Union Academy.

The Granite Bears broke away from a 2-2 tie by scoring five unanswered goals in the Nov. 4 match, including four in the second half.

The second-half surge lifted Mount Airy’s soccer program to its first-ever postseason victory outside the 1A division.

“I’m glad we could pick up a win,” Mount Airy coach Cody Atkins said. “Especially since we felt like we could’ve made a bit of a run last year but lost our first game.”

The Granite Bears had a bye in the first round of the 2025 3A state playoffs as the No. 8 seed, then fell to No. 9 West Caldwell in the second round. The loss was Mount Airy’s first at home in two years and capped a 14-6-1 season.

Mount Airy returned to the pitch this season led by 10 seniors and won 20 matches in the regular season. The Bears earned another bye, this time as the No. 3 seed, and got their redemption by beating Union Academy.

The No. 14 Cardinals didn’t make it easy, though.

Weather played a role in making the match unpredictable early on.

“The first half was a little nerve-racking,” Atkins said. “We moved it to today trying to beat the weather, then it ends up coming down hard for most of the game. It was unfortunate and made both teams have to adjust. That kept it interesting.”

Union Academy (11-13) kept Mount Airy from running away with a lead in the first half.

The Bears’ Barack Galloway scored in just the second minute off a corner from Carlos Armenta. Five minutes later, the Cardinals’ Kole Casto headed in a long throw-in from Gage Brun.

Mount Airy (21-4) countered in the 12th minute on a long throw-in from Isaias Andrade-Perez. The Bears’ defender targeted Cooper Barnes inside the 6-yard box with the throw, but the Cardinals got to it first with a header. Carlos Armenta was there to clean up the clearance and scored to put Mount Airy back on top.

The Granite Bears held their lead until the 27th minute when Union Academy scored a goal almost identical to its first, only this time it was headed in by Holden Beach.

“They were just getting us with those throw-ins, which is funny because that’s what we do a lot of,” Atkins said. “I don’t know if it was them being thrown off by the rain and the cold or us not playing in a week, but we just got caught watching on those throw-ins. There was absolutely no communication on defense.”

Despite their struggles on defense, the Bears took a 3-2 lead into halftime after Carlos Armenta finished off a cross from Barnes.

“I thought Carlos had the best game of his high school career tonight,” Atkins said. “He not only had two goals and an assist, but he had a shot go off the post and the corner kick that was going in before they made a fantastic save. He just played lights out.”

Mount Airy made changes at halftime, including a formation adjustment, that Atkins said corrected most of the team’s issues from the first half. The adjustment showed immediate results as Mount Airy scored just 27 seconds into the second half.

A series of one-two passes between Galloway and Chris Castillo set Galloway up for his second goal of the night.

Mount Airy continued to pressure the Cardinals’ back line and shoot from various spots within 40 yards, something Atkins has encouraged his team to do all season. He said the rain only strengthened his point since it could lead to mistakes by the keeper.

Ayden Armenta fired a shot from 35 yards that the keeper tipped up and off the crossbar. Both teams rushed inside the 6-yard box, but it was Mount Airy’s Justice Collins who got a foot on the ball first to score and make it 5-2.

The Bears remained on the attack and scored just two minutes later, with a line drive from Andrade-Perez deflecting off a Cardinal defender into the back of the net.

Andrade-Perez scored Mount Airy’s final goal on a free kick in the 79th minute.

One game at a time

Atkins celebrated with his team after the victory, but stressed they have a lot to clean up before the third round.

Mount Airy will host No. 11 Shelby (13-7-4) in the Sweet 16. The Golden Lions defeated No. 22 Mountain Heritage 5-0 in the first round before beating No. 6 Owen in penalty kicks 5-4.